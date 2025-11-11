All Seahawks

Seahawks are officially in 'true Super Bowl contenders' tier

The Seattle Seahawks are gaining steam in the second half of the season as they prepare for a Super Bowl run.

The Seattle Seahawks are catching many people's attention after a 44-22 win in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 7-2 on the season.

The Seahawks currently have the best record in the NFC, giving them a shot at competing for a Super Bowl. ESPN believes the Seahawks are one of four true Super Bowl contenders.

"Quarterback Sam Darnold arrived in Seattle and proved all the critics -- myself among them -- wrong," ESPN analyst Seth Walder wrote.

"Darnold is playing light-years ahead of where he was last season in Minnesota, and that has the Seahawks third in EPA per dropback. Back-to-back blowouts that flexed the Seahawks' strengths on both sides of the ball not only cemented them as a near-certain playoff team, but also a Super Bowl contender."

Seahawks have legitimate Super Bowl hopes

The Seahawks are in the top tier of Super Bowl contenders alongside the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFC has a number of teams very close to one another, so the Seahawks will have to find a way to escape from the pack in some way during the second half of the season.

"Seattle has one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses despite a rushing attack that can't get off the ground. It isn't for lack of trying," ESPN insider Brady Henderson wrote.

"No team has a higher designed rush rate than the Seahawks (50.9%), yet they ranked 28th in yards per carry (3.8). It hasn't helped that Seattle has faced the most boxes with at least eight defenders of any team. The Seahawks hope the addition of speedy receiver Rashid Shaheed will create fewer defenders in the box, which could help open the run game."

The Seahawks ran the ball for 198 yards in their win against the Cardinals, which was their highest rushing total of the season. Granted, they were ahead by multiple scores for pretty much the entire game, but it was a sign of what the team is capable of.

The Seahawks will look to keep their winning streak going in Week 11 against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

