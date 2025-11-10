Analyst dubs the Seattle Seahawks a ‘scary threat’ to the rest of the NFC
The Four Horsemen of Bleacher Report’s NFL coverage came up with their winners, losers, and takeaways for Week 10 of the current season. In the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks opened up a 35-0 second-quarter lead over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on the way to doubling up Jonathan Gannon’s team on the scoreboard, 44-22. The victory raised the team’s record to 7-2 and according to B/R, “Seattle looks like a scary NFC threat.”
“The Arizona Cardinals haven't been particularly good this season,” explained Brent Sobleski, “even if they looked decent against the Dallas Cowboys a week ago. We can only read so much into a Seattle Seahawks win over Arizona at home, even a dominant one.”
Mike Macdonald’s team owned a 38-7 lead at intermission, outgaining the Cards in total yards, 244-133, in the first two quarters. Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked five times in the first. He lost a pair of fumbles in the process, and those miscues were returned 34 and 22 yards, respectively, by DeMarcus Lawrence. Meanwhile, Seattle’s running game finished the afternoon with 198 yards on 46 carries.
“This was a dominant victory, though,” added Sobleski, “and it highlights just how dangerous Seattle could be in the postseason. Aside from a series of turnovers that helped the Cardinals climb back into the game a little, the Seahawks looked good in almost every area. With a top-five scoring offense and top-five scoring defense, Seattle just keeps rolling and is set for an epic Week 11 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.”
Both Macdonald’s squad and Sean McVay’s team enter Sunday’s showdown at SoFi Stadium with 7-2 records and riding four-game winning streaks. Of course, the Seahawks also bring a 10-game road winning streak into next weekend’s clash of NFC West frontrunners.
