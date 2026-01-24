Is Riq Woolen Really Likely to Leave the Seahawks in Free Agency?

The Seattle Seahawks have one more win to go before they reach the Super Bowl. Assuming they take car eof the LA Rams and go on to win it all, the celebrations in Seattle won't be the only fireworks surrounding this team in 2026.

Seattle's front office won't have much time to celebrate the victory before they have to get down to work in what could be a dramatic offseason - which will decide whether this special 2025 squad is a one-hit-wonder or a potential dynasty in the making.

The first order of buisness will be deciding which of their pending free agents to re-sign - and this will be no small task. The Seahawks have at least five key players who are worth serious consideration for long-term contracts, including return specialist Rashid Shaheed, DB Coby Bryant, star running back Ken Walker and edge rusher Boye Mafe.

The No. 1 priority though should be cornerback Riq Woolen, who's bounced back from a bad start to the season to finish as one of the game's most lethal coverage defenders.

According to Rotoballers' list of the NFL's top 10 defensive free agents, Woolen makes the cut - but they see him as likely to leave the Seahawks and sign elsewhere.

"The trade rumors surrounding Riq Woolen were swirling throughout the season. However, Woolen ended up settling into a solid situational role with Seattle this year and likely boosted his free agent market as a result. Woolen is unlikely to return to the Seahawks, but he is a long and athletic corner that someone will covet in 2026."

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This matches our own estimation of how things were likely to go with Woolen after they elected not to send him away at the NFL trade deadline.

However, that feeling Woolen was likely to leave came before his dramatic transformation into the toughest cornerback to target in the league.

While Woolen's exceptional performance in the second half of the season will raise his price-tag, it also gives the Seahawks far more reason to want him back than before the trade deadline. Woolen's physical skillset give him a ceiling no DB in the NFL can match, and he's just now finally starting to live up to his full potential after four years in the league.

Yes, there are concerns about Woolen's consistency and effort and the fact he's been benched three times now. Still, letting the game's most-athletic cornerback walk just when he's entering his prime years is generally not a winning strategy when it comes to roster building.

The emergence of Josh Jobe as another shutdown corner gives the Seahawks at least a little bit of leverage - but re-signing Jobe would take very little sting out of the pain if Woolen does end up leaving.

With so many marquee free agents to pay, it's possible that Seattle simply won't be able to compete with the kind of offers that Woolen can get from outside teams. Then again, they should have more than enough salary cap room (they rank fourth) to keep him in town if they make him the priority.

It's not a black and white issue, but the Seahawks should make every effort to keep Woolen around.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Shocking stat destroys popular narrative about Sam Darnold

How Ken Walker can make millions in NFC Championship

Seahawks sound early alarm with concerning injury report