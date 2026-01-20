Should Seahawks be concerned with injuries to key players vs. Rams?

The race for the Super Bowl is down to four teams, and there are many factors that will decide the remainder of the postseason. The Seattle Seahawks have many factors going for them, including their elite defense, a running game that is on fire, a smart and determined coaching staff, and one of the best rosters.

While the Seahawks are young, they are dangerous and, most of all, they are hungry. There are many experts’ favorites to win Super Bowl LX, especially dominating the San Francisco 49ers at home 41-6 in the Divisional Round. They are now set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.



One of the biggest reasons a championship-contending team falters is through injuries. The No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos were easily one of the favorites to win it all, but the season-ending ankle injury to quarterback Bo Nix has caused some serious doubt about their contention.

The Seahawks experienced a tough season-ending injury to second-string running back Zach Charbonnet, who reportedly suffered a torn ACL on Saturday. The Seahawks have some other injuries they need to be concerned with moving forward. All of them are on the offensive side of the ball.

Seahawk head coach Mike Macdonald said star left tackle Charles Cross is day-to-day with a foot injury he reportedly suffered against the 49ers. He had problems with a hamstring in the final three games of the regular season and a knee injury several days before the Divisional Round game.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cross was incredibly efficient in the game versus the 49ers’ defense as a run-blocker and a pass-protector. He needed to be near his best for the Seahawks’ offense at the start of the playoffs. Macdonald said he was pulled late in the fourth quarter as a precaution, as the Seahawks were already up by a wide-margin.

The Seahawks could afford to have their most talented offensive lineman injured or suffering several lower-body concerns when the offensive line has gotten hot.

The oblique injury of quarterback Sam Darnold is going to be a concern moving forward until he or the coaching staff can confirm he is cleared. Darnold was able to play efficiently and without major mistakes against the 49ers. He said he felt great, but he hasn’t recovered yet from the injury.

Seattle needs to make sure that its oblique won’t be a concern while the team prepares for the NFC Championship on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. There could be situations where either Darnold or Cross could hold out for practice days this week, which would deteriorate any positive momentum gained from the game and be physically and mentally unprepared.

There is a chance that both offensive tackle Josh Jones (knee) and running back George Holani (hamstring) could make their return to the 53-man roster from injuries. The coaching staff will have to see how they are feeling as the week continues.

