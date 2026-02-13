Rich Eisen Lists his Top Five Moments of Seahawks' Super Bowl Parade

The Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade might have been one of the most polarizing events in sports throughout the week, except for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Olympics, however, didn’t dominate national sports media airwaves. That honor goes to the Seahawks and their title celebration.

There have been some interesting and fun storylines coming out of Super Bowl parades within the past few seasons, but the Seahawks’ parade makes a big push for one of the most significant and biggest celebrations in years.

ESPN’s Rich Eisen, host of the Rich Eisen Show, was all in on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade by creating a top-five moments list of the parade on his show Thursday. These are moments that he thinks best describe the feeling of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl title, something national media didn’t believe would happen. Eisen happily gave his top five moments with a bonus at the end.

#5 - Sam Darnold

Eisen was happy for Darnold to turn his career around and was able to win at the highest level possible. Eisen was happy for Darnold’s appreciation, but was pleasantly surprised when Darnold thanked the team and fans for believing in him when no one else did. He talked about Darnold’s speech and praised his slight pettiness toward those who didn’t believe in him.

“So unassuming and externally motivated. Kinda weird to talk about outside noise who believed in him and who didn’t believe in him.”

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade in downtown Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

#4 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Mike Macdonald

JSN was hyped during the parade and wanted to give love and appreciation to the 12s. Head coach Mike Macdonald said immediately afterwards for people to put some respect on JSN’s name.

Eisen, afterwards, was quick to point out that streamer/influencer Druski butchered JSN’s name when announcing the league’s Offensive Player of the Year Award during NFL Honors. Druski incorrectly said JSN’s name with NSFW content, which many, including Eisen, thought was done on purpose for clout.

“Druski, your joke stunk on ice. Maybe NFL Honors should get fans of people who know how to pronounce the name of the Offensive Player of the Year.”

#3 - John Schneider

Eisen loved the interaction with Seahawks general manager John Schneider and running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III at the rally. Walker, who is set to be a free agent when the league year starts in March, expressed his desire to stay in Seattle to Schneider during the parade. Schneider joked to the crowd that Walker tried to negotiate a contract moments earlier.

Eisen loved the interaction between the two. He went on to praise Schneider for helping create two Super Bowl-winning teams with completely different personnel.

“I love the guy. He is truly one of the best of the best…….He deserves all of the kudos.”

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner speaks during the Super Bowl LX trophy celebration at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

#2 - AJ Barner

At number two, Eisen was a little biased as a University of Michigan alum by putting in a former Wolverine this high. Eisen loved the outfit of Barner, who came with a mink coat, a cowboy hat, a Sam Darnold ‘laying the hammer down’ shirt, and some shades. Eisen also wanted to make it clear he was a part of the first touchdown of Super Bowl LX and spiked the ball afterwards.

“He spiked the football with his words and his garbs… he is living his best life.”

#1 - Ernest Jones

There was no doubt that the speech of Ernest Jones wasn’t going to be number one. Eisen and his crew loved the continuous support of Darnold early on in the season and leading up to the Super Bowl parade. Jones, once again, ended his appreciation for Darnold by going after the haters with a passionate, “f*** you.”

Eisen and the crew loved the support of Jones, complementing his quarterback, defense, offensive line, and the city of Seattle. He felt that the Super Bowl champs should say what they had to say.

“There’s not much to say other than his play, except he’s awesome.”

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Bonus - Leonard Williams

Eisen threw in a little bonus with star defensive tackle Leonard Williams, making the decree that he and the Seahawks are not done. Williams, who some people thought could retire this offseason, indicated he’s not going anywhere. Eisen called this a “Wolf of Wall Street moment.”

He did, however, talk about his New York Jets being a joke as he often acknowledges on his show, with Williams joining Darnold as a former Jet winning a Super Bowl on another team.

“Just another former Jet celebrating a championship elsewhere.”

