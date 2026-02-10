Sam Darnold’s Overlooked Feat in 2025 Bodes Well for Seahawks’ Future

Last March, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider signed free-agent quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.3 million contract. It was the fifth NFL stop for the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The 2025 season for Mike Macdonald’s team got off to a rough start with a 17-13 home loss to the rival 49ers. With a chance to take a late lead in the game, Darnold fumbled away the opportunity.

Four weeks later against the Buccaneers, the Seahawks’ signal-caller threw a fourth-quarter interception that set up Tampa Bay’s game-winning field goal. Seattle’s 38-35 loss dropped the team’s record to 3-2. In a Week 11 loss at SoFi Stadium, Darnold threw four interceptions in a frustrating 21-19 loss to Sean McVay’s team.

Yes, 16 games into this season, the eight-year hurler had completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,850 yards. He also had nearly as many turnovers (20) as touchdown passes (25). Then came the turnaround, starting with the club’s 13-3 Saturday night win in Week 18 at San Francisco which gave the ‘Hawks their first NFC West title since 2020.

Take that game and Seattle’s three-game postseason and Darnold has hit on 76-of-117 passes for 870 yards and five touchdowns. There’s been zero interceptions, and no lost fumbles. Darnold has been sacked a combined eight times and put the ball on the ground twice, but no turnovers. The quarterback with ball security issues had suddenly learned how to take care of the pigskin.

Somewhat lost in Sunday’s 29-13 conquest of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX was another example of how Darnold shook off a rough start and wound up playing solid football. In the first half, he was very much off the mark. He connected on only nine of his 22 attempts for only 88 yards. There was only play of 10-plus yards.

Darnold came out hot after intermission. There was a 16-yard connection with Rashid Rasheed, followed by a 16-yard strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Darnold ran for 11 yards and two plays later, found running back Kenneth Walker III for what turned into a 20-yard play. The drive would result in a fourth field goal by Jason Myers and a 12-0 lead.

As for Darnold’s second-half performance, he hit on 10-of-16 throws. He finished with 114 yards through the air and one score—a 16-yard toss to tight end AJ Barner early in the fourth quarter. It was the lone offensive TD scored by Macdonald’s team, but more than enough against the stifled Patriots.

Darnold will have a new offensive coordinator in 2026 with Klint Kubiak taking over as the Raiders’ head coach. The eight-year pro may also have a new-found confidence after performing so efficiently in the club’s final four games, and that bodes well for nearly-crowned Super Bowl champions.

