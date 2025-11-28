Two players out, some questions loom for Seahawks after latest report

Momentum is on the side of the Seattle Seahawks (8-3) as they are among the healthiest teams in the league. The Seahawks are back at Lumen Field after playing their last two games on the road as they take on a vulnerable Minnesota Vikings (4-7).

The Vikings have some serious injury concerns on both sides of the ball. The biggest is second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy (concussion) being out, leaving the undrafted rookie in Max Brosmer, to start under center. To make matters worse for the Vikings' offense, guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) is out, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw (foot/knee) is questionable.

On the defensive side of the ball, starting outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (hip) are questionable. Finally, for the Vikings’ defensive depth, safeties Theo Jackson (neck) and Josh Metellus (knee/shoulder) are also questionable.

The Seahawks don’t escape the injury bug completely clean. Third-string running back George Holani (hamstring) and rookie defensive tackle/end Rylie Mills (knee) will be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Holani’s injury comes at a time when starting running back Kenneth Walker III is going to a consecutive game with some sort of glute injury. Walker has been limited in some of the Seahawks’ practices, likely to conserve him for Sunday’s game. Holani has played in all 11 games this season, mostly on special teams, but has gotten some carries in three of the last four games.

This week was a huge week for Mills as it was the first time he had come off IR and participated in team practices. Mills suffered a torn ACL when his Notre Dame Fighting Irish were facing the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

His injury was a key reason why Mills fell to the fifth round (142nd overall pick) in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Seahawks took a chance on him, knowing how efficient he can be when healthy.

The hype around him is good, but he is not ready to take the field for the Seahawks yet. ESPN’s Brady Henderson says that the Seahawks are likely to give a week to three to become more game shape ready.

The Seahawks also have safety Ty Okada (oblique) listed as questionable for the game. He played in all 11 games this season, but started in eight games in place of the injured Julian Love (hamstring). Okada suffered the injury in the second half of the game versus the Titans.

It could be possible that the Seahawks won’t have Okada or Love in the lineup. This means that the Seahawks might take a chance on De’Anthony Bell, who played more Sunday in Okada’s place.

There is the possibility that three-time Pro-Bowler and former Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs could be elevated to the active roster on Friday. Head coach Mike Macdonald hasn’t made the decision yet. The potential of Okada could force the Seahawks to rely on their former veteran on Sunday. Diggs played last season and most of this season for the Titans.

