Week 12 PFF grades reveal who's really carrying the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the strongest offenses in the NFL, and Sam Darnold has been excellent. He built an MVP case that has since cooled way off, but he's still been incredible. But on Sunday in Tennessee, the PFF grades further confirm the driver behind Seattle's offensive success and so much more.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba stars on his own

Most weeks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Sam Darnold are a two-headed monster, but on Sunday, that was mostly Smith-Njigba's doing. He dominated again with a 91.9 grade, and Darnold came in with a lackluster 60.3 grade. The cracks are starting to show, proving that this is the JSN show much more than anything else.

Kenneth Walker provides only support for JSN

While most of the offense was not bad on Sunday (eight players at 60.0 or better), it was pretty mediocre. Aside from JSN, only one offensive player was graded better than 70.4, and it was Kenneth Walker with an 85.5. He was pretty special along with Smith-Njigba, and the two of them carried the Seahawks to victory.

Offensive line struggles

The offensive line did not have a great outing. Anthony Bradford's 63.3 is the high watermark for the unit, and Grey Zabel, Charles Cross, and Olusegun Oluwatimi were pretty bad, with Zabel leading that group with a disappointing 57.7 grade. PFF has not been kind to Zabel this year at all.

Rashid Shaheed provides very little

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The expectation was that adding Rashid Shaheed would help open things up. Maybe it has, but the newest Seahawks WR has done very little since the trade. He wasn't great in his debut, and this week, he recorded another bad grade: 54.0. He was mediocre across the board. Time will tell if this move ages better or not, but so far, the Seahawks haven't gotten very much out of their shiny new toy.

Defense shows out

Where the offense was pretty underwhelming, the defense was not. They had eight players at or above 73.2 PFF grade, which is nothing short of incredible. Sure, it was the Tennessee Titans offense, but they played well. Derick Hall led the way with another impressive outing: 91.1 overall grade. Brandon Pili, Patrick O'Connell, Devon Witherspoon, and Leonard Williams joined Hall in the 80+ PFF grade group.

Josh Jobe and Uchenna Nwosu flame out

While most of the defense was really good, both Josh Jobe and Uchenna Nwosu, who've been good this year, were not. Nwosu was particularly awful, posting a team-low 30.3 grade. That includes a solid 68.9 run defense grade, so that just tells you how abysmal the rest of his game was. Jobe recorded a 43.2 grade, and that's with a 77.5 tackling grade. He was horrible (41.1) in coverage, though.

