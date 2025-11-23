What Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba said about breaking DK Metcalf's record
Jaxon Smith-Njigba might own every major single-season receiving record in Seattle Seahawks history by the end of the 2025 season.
Smith-Njigba kept the focus off himself despite being on pace to shatter DK Metcalf's previous receiving yards record in his first year as the Seahawks' top pass-catcher.
Metcalf put up 1,303 yards in 17 games in 2020, while Smith-Njigba has 1,313 yards through just 11 games following Seattle's 34-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
“It means alot,” Smith-Njigba said postgame about surpassing Metcalf's formerly franchise-best mark. “This organization [is a] great organization, and great receivers have come through here. Honestly, I look at it as a team award, because without Sam [Darnold] and without the protection, without [Rashid Shaheed] and [Cooper Kupp], this doesn’t happen. So, I’m grateful, I’m thankful. Blessed for my team, blessed to be a Seahawk.”
Posting his eighth triple-digit day of the season, Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans. He's currently on pace for 123 catches, 2,029 yards and 11 touchdowns — enough production to give him the most prolific season by a wide receiver in NFL history.
The Seahawks are 8-3, and Smith-Njigba is a major part of that. Questions about whether he could fill the void of Metcalf and long-time Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett have shifted to whether Smith-Njigba is now the best receiver in the league.
When asked whether the franchise record was a goal of his before the season, Smith-Njigba kept it simple.
“The goal that I set, I guess you could say this was definitely part of it,” Smith-Njigba said with a sly smirk.
Smith-Njigba said he knew he was within reach of the record heading into Week 12. It was a big gap to bridge for most wide receivers, but it was barely a season-high for the emerging superstar (eight catches, 162 yards in Week 6 vs. Jacksonville).
Through 45 career games in Seattle, Smith-Njigba has 243 catches for 3,071 yards and 17 touchdowns. Metcalf finished his 107-game Seahawks career with 475 catches, 6,875 yards and 53 touchdowns.
With six games remaining, Smith-Njigba is hitting the final stretch of what could be the best pass-catching season the NFL has ever seen.
