Where Klint Kubiak to Raiders ranks among NFL's 10 head coach hirings

The Seattle Seahawks' season isn't even over, but offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reportedly already has plans to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026.

It isn't official, as the Seahawks still have Super Bowl LX ahead of them on Sunday, Feb. 8, but Kubiak is working on a deal with the Raiders. He will be one of 10 new head coaches in the NFL this season after an active firing and hiring cycle.

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz ranked all 10 of the coaching hires. Kubiak to the Raiders was ranked No. 5, with the New York Giants' acquisition of former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh topping the list.

"After losing out on Ben Johnson last year, the Raiders at long last have their offensive upstart to get this build in motion," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "Las Vegas likely had its eyes trained on one side of the ball more so than other franchises after ranking last in scoring and total yards last season, with the Silver and Black holding second interviews with Brady and Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb. Ultimately, however, Kubiak gives the organization something even more important than offensive acumen: alignment."

The other three coaching arrangements ranked ahead of Kubiak were No. 4 Robert Saleh (Tennessee Titans), No. 3 Kevin Stefanski (Atlanta Falcons) and No. 2 Jesse Minter (Baltimore Ravens).

Kubiak will be an NFL head coach for the first time. He's been on the move frequently, now heading to his sixth different team in as many seasons. And he will be leading a franchise that has had 15 different head coaches since 2000.

Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It won't be an easy task for Kubiak, who takes over for legendary Seahawks coach Pete Carroll — the Raiders' most recent one-and-done experiment that unceremoniously ended after a 3-14 finish this season.

The roster needs a reset, and the culture needs changing. That won't be completed in one season. Ownership and the front office will have to be patient, or Kubiak could end up like all the franchise's previous failed head coaches.

"Between a rare run on second-chance coaches and the Seahawks' playoff push limiting his availability, Kubiak didn't end up commanding the kind of attention one might expect of a candidate with his resume," Middlehurst-Schwartz added. "If he's able to engineer a comparable sort of instantaneous turnaround in Las Vegas as he did in Seattle, however, this move might quickly become one of the most lauded in this cycle."

Kubiak's offense in Seattle has been solid, especially as the team revived its run game after years of ineptitude. But the defense, which is headed by head coach Mike Macdonald, has been the key to the team's success. The offense has been more of a complement.

That doesn't mean Kubiak can't turn around the Raiders' operation. He's got a good scheme and will have control of the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The offense has an elite weapon in tight end Brock Bowers and the defense has Maxx Crosby.

Those two will either be blue-chip trade pieces for future assets or key pieces to Kubiak's rebuild.

