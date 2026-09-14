Seahawks and Rams' Injury Woes May Have Upended NFC West After Week 1

The Seahawks and Rams suffered personnel setbacks in Week 1 that could change the trajectory of the NFC West in the 2026 season's first few months.

Though Seattle won their Super Bowl rematch against the Patriots last Wednesday with backup Drew Lock at quarterback, the Seahawks' loss of Sam Darnold could complicate the next few weeks.

Darnold avoided a serious hip fracture after it was announced he had a glute tendon issue. Still, it's unknown when he'll be back to full strength. He may be back playing sooner than when he's actually back at 100%.

The news was much worse for Los Angeles.

Star outside linebacker Myles Garrett will miss four games after needing arthroscopic knee surgery. Valuable time building chemistry with the rest of the Rams defensive front is lost early in the season.

After the results of Week 1, it seems as though the NFC West could have a different hierarchy than what was expected, at least in the first month or two of the campaign.

49ers May Be a Threat After Demolishing Rams in Week 1

The 49ers made a statement in Australia against LA in a 27-7 rout.

San Francisco's protection kept the vaunted Rams pass rush at bay, not allowing a single sack to Brock Purdy. The Niners' trenches had three of the highest-graded offensive players against LA.

Purdy was highly efficient, throwing one pick but otherwise completing 25 passes and tossing three touchdown passes. He also had a 105.6 passer rating and was tearing up a Rams secondary that was also considered elite heading into the season.

With several now-healthy veterans back, like defensive end Nick Bosa and tight end George Kittle, San Francisco's identity is whole again.

The 49ers are a bigger threat than previously thought.

Cardinals Look Like a Dark Horse in the NFC West After Week 1

The Cardinals may not be nearly as lowly as many were projecting.

Expected to be last place in the division, and even in the league by some, Arizona knocked off the Chargers, a trendy AFC pick, 26-14 in dominant fashion.

Jacoby Brissett didn't look like he missed a beat after joining the locker room a few days late. The chemistry with tight end Trey McBride was evident, while the offensive line held up. On the other side, Justin Herbert was limited to a pedestrian outing in the loss.

What was expected to be a division ruled by the Rams or Seahawks with the Niners not too far behind may have a crasher in the desert with the Cardinals.