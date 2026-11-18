Before the start of the 2026 NFL Season, the Seattle Seahawks had hopes that their 2026 NFL Draft class and some of their undrafted rookies would contribute. There were signs that the young players could see the field early and often. Through the first ten weeks of the season, this rookie class hasn’t been as impactful as the front office was hoping for.

​Only a handful of rookies have made their way onto the field this regular season. One rookie is slowly getting better and becoming a future key player, while the other players still have to learn and develop. There’s still time for other rookies to make their way onto the field and become significant playmakers.

​Feeling Great

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​After leading the team in receiving yards in the 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, Seahawks fans were getting antsy about what running back Jadarian Price could do. The Seahawks might have veteran Zach Charbonnet as the full-time starter, but there is a lot of room for Price to be an impact player. Price rushed for 36 yards on nine carries and accounted for the first rushing touchdown of his professional career.

​He is at a point where, even as a second-string back, he can make a big impact for the Seahawks’ offense while learning under Charbonnet. Price will become the franchise running back, but he can still be a dangerous weapon for the Seahawks.

Feeling Good

​For the first time since Week 6, undrafted rookie cornerback Avery Smith didn’t step onto the field for the Seahawks. Before the game against the Raiders, Smith played in 17 special snaps in the last three games. He remains on the team’s active roster as he is still getting game-day experience.

​Head coach Mike Macdonald said there is a good chance that third-round pick and cornerback Julian Neal could be back sometime this season. He has been on IR with a severe hamstring injury, but his recovery from an injury like this is encouraging. He likely won’t be available during the bye week. The fact that Macdonald is addressing it is good news.

​Needs More Time

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern (DL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only other rookie to step onto the field for the Seahawks in Week 10 against the Raiders was guard Beau Stephens. He participated in four special teams snaps on Sunday. Stephens remains one of the top options for an injured interior offensive lineman.

​Defensive tackle Deven Eastern returns to the practice squad after being on the 53-man active roster for the last weeks against the Cardinals and the Raiders. Eastern provided depth while veteran defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili were out with injuries. He is one of the only rookies outside of Price, Smith, Stephens and Nealm to be on the active roster.

​Eastern joins cornerback Michael Dansby, cornerback Andre Fuller, wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson, defensive tackle Cole Brevard and edge rusher Aidan Hubbard as the rookies on the practice squad. The other players could see their chance to join the 53-man roster if there is a lack of depth due to injury.

​Out For Season

​The Seahawks have a few players out for the season. Among them is their second-round pick in safety Bud Clark. He suffered a season-ending broken ankle injury during the second preseason game versus the Dallas Cowboys. Clark would’ve been a crucial player for an aggressive, dynamic Dark Side Defense.

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