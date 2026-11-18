The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) have some momentum coming out of the 21-13 Week 10 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle has won two consecutive games for the first time since Week 1 and 2 of this season. The offense is finally playing with some consistency and the defense has addressed some of its biggest problems early. Now the team looks to develop more as a team during the bye week.

​At the halfway point of the season, there are changes happening to the Seahawks’ roster. Some players are seeing great changes while others are losing their role or status on the team. A player’s traction on the team can temporarily affect their status or, possibly, affect their future.

​3 Risers

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (56) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is already the best player on the Seahawks and the best receiver in the league. JSN, however, is proving that he should be easily the favorite for his second offensive player of the year award. He should also be considered for the league MVP award as he is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record. There hasn’t been a player more reliable than JSN this season and this season shows he is the standard of how to be a franchise wide receiver.

​For several weeks, there were Seahawks fans and media outlets were ready for the Seahawks to move one from veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. In the last two games, however, Fowler has been a more reliable defender off the edge. Fowler accounted for three total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. The Seahawks didn’t trade for an edge during the NFL Trade Deadline, but they have an emergence in Fowler.

​Veteran running back Zach Charbonnert was only six yards away from accounting for his third 100-yard rushing. He rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries for an average of 4.7 yards per carry. Originally, Price was projected to be the No. 1 running back, but the coaching staff seem to want Price to learn under Charbonnet. The coaching staff also values Charbonnet’s veteran leadership, which should be a big boost for his next contract.

​3 Fallers

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​This season has been difficult for the Seahawks’ offensive line, which has regressed as a unit. The player who has arguably regressed the most is right tackle, Abraham Lucas. While he has been a solid run-blocker, he has been a below-average pass-protector. Lucas has allowed six sacks, four hits and 26 pressures this season. Lucas left the game versus the Raiders with an ankle sprain. Head coach Mike Macdonald doesn’t have a timeline set for Lucas to return.

​Just a few weeks ago, there were opportunities for second-year wide receiver Tory Horton to see an increased role and reps after the minor knee injury to Rashid Shaheed, who returned in the game versus Las Vegas. Horton didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to get more playing time. In the game against the Raiders, Horton only had 10 offensive snaps and three special team snaps against the Raiders while not seeing a target.

​Rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern saw his opportunity by being added to the 53-man active roster after the injuries to veteran defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili. He was added to the roster mostly for depth and as an emergency defensive tackle. After being on the roster for two games, he was waived and signed back to the practice squad.

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