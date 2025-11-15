All Seahawks

Seahawks MVP candidate predicted to have nightmare game vs. Rams

Despite playing at an MVP level through 10 weeks, fantasy football experts are predicting a rough game for Seahawks QB Sam Darnold against the Rams.

Richie Whitt

In this story:

The more the skeptics keep doubting, the more Sam Darnold simply keeps delivering.

For the last two weeks, the Seattle Seahawks' MVP-candidate quarterback has played two almost-flawless halves of football in staking his team to halftime leads of 31-7 and 38-7. In Darnold's last two first halves he is 25 of 26 for 449 yards and five touchdowns.

Last week a Fantasy Football expert was silly enough to doubt starting Darnold against the Arizona Cardinals. Surely another supposed "guru" won't offer the same advice in this week's NFL Game of the Year? Darnold's 8-2 Seahawks travel to play the 8-2 Rams Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

MORE: As Sam Darnold soars for Seattle, Geno Smith & Russell Wilson slump toward irrelevance

Who dares to think Darnold won't deliver ... again? USA Today, that's who.

In their weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" advice column, their experts are urging Fantasy Football owners to avoid putting Darnold into their lineups against the Rams. Why?

MORE: NFL analysts split on predicting winner of Seahawks-Rams Week 11 showdown

"No, we're not fading Darnold just because he attempted only 12 passes in a blowout win over the Cardinals. It's all about his matchup with the Rams, which doesn't look promising," USA Today writes. "The Rams have surrendered the eighth-fewest FPPG to quarterbacks this season.

"More importantly, the team is tied for eighth in the NFL in pressures, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Darnold's passer rating drops from 128.6 when kept clean to 83.8 when under pressure, per Pro Football Focus, so this could end up being a tougher matchup for him."

