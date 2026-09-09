Seattle Seahawks Confidence Meter: How I feel About Super Bowl Hangover Against Patriots

Week 1 is finally here as the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Seattle Seahawks kick off the 2026 NFL Season as they host the New England Patriots. The Seahawks are coming off a stellar and dominant season, which includes their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. Seattle will host the Patriots, the team they dominated in the Super Bowl. There will be more pressure on Seattle to start the season with a big win.

There isn’t a lot of pressure for the Seahawks to repeat as Super Bowl champions due to their lovefest over the Los Angeles Rams. The fact is that there is real pressure on the Seahawks and there are some expectations for them to have a Super Bowl hangover. The Week 1 matchup versus the Patriots is the Seahawks’ chance to shut down any Super Bowl hangover effect.

The Seahawks Haven’t Lost Focus

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several attributes that make the 2025 and 2026 Seahawks team into elite contenders. One of the collective traits of the coaching staff, offense, defense and special teams is the focus and the will to dominate every play and drive. Not only is attention to detail critical, but a key component of head coach Mike Macdonald’s team is playing with aggression.

The entire team and their operations were highlighted by HBO’s Hard Knocks. It showed how the team prepares for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season throughout training camp. Seattle’s motto this offseason isn’t running it back; it was about running it forward and attempting to improve. Even during their Super Bowl run and the win over the Patriots, there were ways the team could’ve played better.

The Dark Side Defense wasn’t entirely happy with their performance against New England. Tonight’s game is the chance for the defense to bounce back. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba didn’t have a great performance in Super Bowl LX, between facing Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and being injured. Week 1 is JSN’s chance to rebound.

What Odds are Against Seattle in Week 1?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are not facing the same Patriots team they smacked around in Super Bowl LX. The Patriots’ offensive line is healthier, especially at left tackle Will Campbell. The Seahawks’ pass rush is fresh, but they need to set the tone early and throughout the game.

New England will look to utilize its new star wide receiver AJ Brown, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. The Seahawks’ secondary will have some challenges on Wednesday night as they not only face Brown, but they also have to overcome their own issues. Seattle will be without starting free safety Ty Okada (hamstring), and they might be without second-year nickel Nick Emmanwori (ankle).

​The Seahawks will likely have Rodney Thomas II pulled up from the practice squad to start. Maxen Hook, D’Anthony Bell, and AJ Finley are the other safeties who could play versus the Patriots with Okaada and Emmanwori being out. The Seahawks pride themselves on building their depth and a ready-now roster; tonight is the chance to show it.

Confidence Meter: 8

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