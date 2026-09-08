Who Steps for Seahawks vs. Patriots Without Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada?

The Seattle Seahawks knew they could be without second-year star nickel Nick Emmanwori for the first few games of the 2026 NFL season. Emmanwori was forced to get ankle surgery back in July, which forced him to miss all of training camp. This was something that the Seahawks anticipated to start the season, but one thing they didn’t anticipate was seeing another starting safety in Ty Okada undergoing an injury.

The Seahawks had Okada not participating in Sunday or Monday’s practice with a hamstring injury. There is a legitimate chance that two of the three safeties to make the initial 53-man roster will be out for the Seahawks’ first game of the season on Wednesday at home versus the New England Patriots. This leaves Julian Love as the only healthy option for Seattle, likely, for Wednesday. They will need more help at safety, even if Okada is healthy enough to play.

Rodney Thomas II

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) attempts to tackle Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull (85) during the first half of a preseason game Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have four safeties on their practice squad roster. A player most likely to put on the roster and start opposite Love is Thomas. He has solid starting experience through his first two years in the league with the Indianapolis Colts.

Thomas is also more accustomed to playing the free safety position, as he can move around the field efficiently like Okada. He is a reliable tackler as a former linebacker, which means a top candidate to be a replacement for Okada.

AJ Finley

It wasn’t long ago that the Seahawks thought highly of Finley. If he didn’t suffer an Achilles injury in the Seahawks’ preseason fan fest in 2025, he could have taken Okada’s place as a starter. He might get his chance again after having an efficient training camp. He doesn’t have the experience of Thomas or Bell, but he possess the natural playing ability and the instincts to play Okada’s position.

D’Anthony Bell

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks safety D'Anthony Bell (23) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks initially had Bell off their 53-man and 17-man practice squad roster after roster cutdown day. After a few days, Seattle brought Bell back from free agency and released former undrafted rookie defensive tackle Uso Seumalo.

Bell is more of a strong safety, but he has some attributes that make him dynamic. The Seahawks can have him at free safety and nickel, which might be the biggest reason why the Seahawks brought Bell back.

With Devon Witherspoon likely playing the starting nickel with Emmanwori out, the Seahawks might have Bell playing more of a box linebacker position. This means that Bell could cover tight ends or running backs in pass coverage plays. He could be a part of a group that gets called up to the Seahawks’ roster from the practice squad.

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