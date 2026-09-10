3 Observations from Seahawks' Week 1 Win vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are cautiously celebrating after a 13-10 win against the New England Patriots in their season opener at Lumen Field.

While the defending champions didn't dominate like they did in the Super Bowl and lost quarterback Sam Darnold to a hip injury in the process, they still managed to defend home field and send the 12s home happy.

Here's a look at the three biggest observations from the team's victory against the Pats:

The 'Dark Side' is Still NFL's Best

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe celebrates with teammates after making an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks defense really stepped up when it mattered against the Patriots, picking off quarterback Drake Maye three times in the fourth quarter. One of those interceptions came from cornerback Josh Jobe with just 26 seconds left in the game.

The Patriots were facing 3rd and 5, and an incompletion would have likely resulted in a field goal that would have sent the game into overtime. Seattle wanted to finish the game right then and there. Jobe's pick capped off another elite performance from the defense that is expected to be the best in the league for a second straight season.

The defense is going to have to be stellar in Darnold's absence, which could span several games. It remains to be seen how long he will be out, but having a defense like this will keep Seattle afloat for now.

Sam Darnold's Absence is Costly

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold takes the field for warm ups before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The major development from the game is Darnold's injury, which is a big loss for the Seahawks. Darnold was injured just seven plays into the opening drive and did not return. Drew Lock took over and did the best he could, but he only managed to score on three drives, beginning late in the third quarter.

Lock was able to squeak out the win, which is what backup quarterbacks are tasked to do. He did enough for the Seahawks when they needed him most, but losing Darnold for multiple weeks could put Seattle in jeopardy early in the season.

The Seahawks have nine games before their Week 11 bye, where they will play four teams that made the playoffs last year.

Jadarian Price Must Step Up

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price takes the field for warm ups before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Darnold on the sidelines, the Seahawks are really relying on rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price to step up. He only saw 10 carries in his NFL debut, but he managed to make the most of it, starting off with a massive 13-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Price ended the game with 52 yards, which led the team, but the Seahawks will likely ask more of him as he gets his feet wet.

It's understandable why the Seahawks will want to take a cautious approach with their first-round pick, especially after dealing with injuries during the preseason. That said, this is why they selected him in the first round: they need someone who can establish the running game, especially with the passing game likely to take a hit with Darnold's absence.

If Price can manage 15 to 20 carries per game while Darnold is out and can get close to the 100-yard mark each week, Seattle will come out of this dark period relatively unscathed.

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