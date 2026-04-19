Seahawks Show Early Draft Interest in Linebacker CJ Allen

As the defending Super Bowl champion, the Seattle Seahawks have the liberty to evaluate many players and positions for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have interviewed and hosted several players during this draft process and have shown some surprises. With five days left until the first round of the draft, the Seahawks’ front office may have had its most surprising move yet. The Seahawks had a Zoom meeting with Georgia linebacker and All-American CJ Allen.

Seahawks Shifting Their Interests Towards Linebacker

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have shown interest in linebacker prospects within the past few weeks, with late-round prospects visiting and being interviewed. Allen is the most talented linebacker prospect the Seahawks have talked to during this draft process. With the recent trend of linebackers being evaluated, there is a growing notion that the Seahawks could take a linebacker in the first round or early in the second after a potential trade.

The need for a linebacker isn’t great. Much like a lot of the Seahawks’ defensive positions, depth is the biggest immediate concern. The Seahawks have Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas, and Tyrice Knight as the main inside linebackers, but little depth. The Seahawks, however, have shown that they are willing to move around a defensive athlete throughout the field, similar to rookie Nick Emmanwori.

Why CJ Allen has Seahawks Potential

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen might be a more traditional linebacker, but he is one of the athletic defenders in the draft. This past season for the Bulldogs, Allen has accounted for 88 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Among his biggest attributes are his high football IQ, ability to make solid open-field tackles, and incredible speed at 4.4 time in the 40-yard dash.

While the Seahawks could utilize Allen as a middle linebacker, the Seahawks have the potential to utilize Allen in several areas around the field. One of them is a blitzer in the interior, coming from the second level of the defense. The Seahawks could also use Allen in a way that the Dallas Cowboys used their middle linebacker Micah Parsons on the edge. Allen’s explosiveness, speed, and athleticism might be utilized off the edge.

It would be a huge shock for the Seahawks to draft Allen with their first pick, considering they have a huge need at other positions. That being said, if the Seahawks make the surprising move for Allen, they will find a way to utilize him and expand his role and usage, much like head coach Mike Macdonald has utilized Emmanwori and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

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