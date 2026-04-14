Seahawks Hosting Potential Day Two Cornerback Treydan Stukes

The Seattle Seahawks continue evaluating the best options for their 2026 NFL Draft Class. The Seahawks don’t have to address as many positions as other teams in the league. While experts see cornerback as a big need, the Seahawks don’t have to waste their top pick on the position due to the starters they’ve already established. They could, however, be on the hunt for a cornerback based on depth.

Seahawks Talking to Arizona’s Treydan Stukes

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Seahawks might only have four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they have each of their day-one and day-two draft picks. There is also a good possibility that the Seahawks will trade down from the first round (No. 32 pick) to get more picks to address other needs. One of the extra picks could be used to draft an extra corner for depth and dime packages.

One player whom the Seahawks could acquire somewhere in the late second-to-third round is Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes. The Seahawks are set to host Stukes on a top-30 visit, the eighth defensive back to pay a visit to the team’s facilities.

There is a lot to like about Stukes as a Seahawk. Stukes is excellent in zone coverage, possesses great instincts to track the football, provides tough tackling, and has explosive speed and recovery. Among the biggest red flags are his age (25), his 2024 ACL tear injury, and lack of consistency as a man-coverage corner.

What Treydan Stukes Could Provide the Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks could have a perfect opportunity in the bottom half of the second round or somewhere in the third round for Stukes. He is likely to fall in the Draft due to his age and less-than-efficient man-coverage skills. What he does provide is the excellent zone coverage skills, physicality, and mindset to play on Seattle’s Dark Side Defense.

Seattle won’t need a starting-caliber cornerback for some time. Stukes can take his time to be a more efficient man-coverage defender while providing reps in zone-coverage schemes. While Nick Emmanwori is a tough slot cornerback in man-and-zone, Stukes can provide support in zone coverage.

In the last 49 games at Arizona, during his 2024 injury season, he accumulated 198 total tackles, 116 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 29 pass breakups, and seven interceptions. He can provide this dynamic impact with the Seahawks and help solidify a stacked cornerback group.

The Seahawks turn him into a starting slot corner, a boundary corner, or a flex defender like some of the players on a dynamic and aggressive defense. If Stukes buys into a multi-dimensional role, he could see the field often, even without having to start immediately.

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