Seahawks Sign Joe Mixon Amid Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet Injury Uncertainty

Joe Mixon is joining the defending champion Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, per a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz that's since been confirmed by other outlets.

The idea is for Mixon to potentially work his way into backup reps behind Emanuel Wilson, who had a strong day during a 30-23 win over the Chargers in Week 4. George Holani struggled to gain much push in his seven carries, amassing just 18 yards.

The 30-year-old Mixon last played in January 2025 during the AFC postseason with the Houston Texans. He averaged 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games for the Texans during the 2024 regular season.

Mixon missed the 2025 season due to a foot injury. That injury likely makes him a depth piece for the rest of his career after being the workhorse in Houston and on the Cincinnati Bengals.

An emergency body is what Mixon would be in an bad luck-riddled Seahawks running back room, for however long the group is lacking numbers.

Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet Remain Out For Seahawks

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadarian Price was recently put on the IR with a chest injury.

The rookie out of Notre Dame was expected to be the workhorse back in the room after losing Kenneth Walker in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason. Price will be back in early November at earliest.

Zach Charbonnet, on the other hand, had his practice window open amid a stint on the reserve/PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list.

Charbonnet is coming back from a torn ACL suffered during Seattle's 41-16 postseason win over the San Francisco 49ers this past January. He's been ruled out for Week 5 against the Niners this Sunday.

Joe Mixon is an Intriguing Buy-Low Candidate For Seahawks

What makes Mixon so intriguing is how special his 2024 season was for the Texans.

Mixon achieved a unique feat in NFL history: he had at least 100 rushing yards more, plus at least one rushing touchdown, in six consecutive road games. Mixon overcame a Houston offensive line that rarely allowed for space in the gaps before contact with a defender.

Seattle running backs coach Thomas Hammock and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury aren't expecting that kind of production, but Mixon is a battle-tested veteran who can contribute if his body holds up.

The Seahawks have a much higher pass block win rate than when protecting the run, but Mixon at least has a history overcoming lapses in protection to produce big numbers.

As a practice squad signing, he's worth the gamble, given the running back room's current health situation.