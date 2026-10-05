The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Seahawks Win Over Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks won had the ugliest 30-23 win in that final score's history of the league against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Both quarterbacks, Sam Darnold and Justin Herbert, respectively, threw interceptions on their very first plays from scrimmage. Seattle, let a three-touchdown lead turn into a one-touchdown lead by the final whistle.

It was that kind of day at Lumen Field.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from a win Mike Macdonald and Co. may want to immediately forget besides one offensive skill-position player's well-timed breakout:

The Good: Emanuel Wilson is the Guy in Seahawks' Backfield in 2026

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jaxon Smith-Njigba having a great, but not typically dominant outing (76 receiving yards on five catches), and Sam Darnold having a sloppy effort (13-of-22 passing with three interceptions) in his second game back from a glute injury, Emanuel Wilson had a much-needed breakout effort out of the backfield against Los Angeles.

The fourth-year undrafted product out of Fort Valley State had 81 rushing yards on 21 carries and another 39 receiving yards on three catches.

Wilson found the end zone on a 23-yard screen pass and an eight-yard run.

Wilson was elusive and explosive. With Jadarian Price on the IR with a chest injury, and George Holani gathering just 18 yards on seven carries, Wilson had the exact kind of day offensive coordinator Brian Fleury needed to see.

The Bad: Special Teams Was Disastrous

There were several truly head-scratching special teams mistake that could've cost the Seahawks this game.

A 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Connor O'Toole helped give the Chargers better field position. That led to a 39-yard field before the half, which ended up keeping Los Angeles within two scores coming out of the break.

In the kicking game, Jason Myers's kickoff landed short of the dynamic kickoff landing zone after a score in the second quarter. Myers also missed an extra point.

Had the Chargers scored a touchdown on their last drive, an extra point would've sufficed to send the game into overtime because of that. All three phases would've been responsible for this loss, had Los Angeles been capable of completing the comeback.

The Ugly: Penalties Cost the Seahawks 150 Yards

Seattle broke the franchise record for the most penalty yards in a game with 150 on 14 flags. The Chargers, to their credit, had 130 penalty yards on 16 flags.

Playing with such a lack of discipline isn't how the defending champions will successfully defend their crown.

While it's a positive sign that the Seahawks are still winning in what can only be described as an early-season hangover, between this game and last week's 33-31 loss to the Commanders, Macdonald needs to clean this up before the schedule rachets up the difficulty level.

The 49ers, Broncos, Chiefs, and Bears are next on the schedule.

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