Which Day 3 Drafted Seahawks Could Be Instant Impact Players

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best rosters in the league based on many attributes. Among them is due to the fact that the Seahawks utilize as many players as possible, even some rookies. This past season, the Seahawks saw a huge impact from day 3 drafted players, including fullback Robbie Ouzts and wide receiver Tory Horton. There are some day 3 rookies that can create an immediate impact for the Seahawks this season.

Beau Stephens - Guard

Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks traded a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to move up to get one of the reliable and efficient guards in college football in the past two seasons. There is an opportunity for Stephens to come in and challenge right guard Anthony Bradford for the starting spot. Many attributes make Stephens reliable enough to start week one of the upcoming 2026 NFL Season.

Stephens needs to develop more, including how to play with better leverage and climbing to the second level of the defense. If he can use this off-season to be more stable and play with more aggression, he could be a serious contender for a starting role early.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. - Wide Receiver

Henderson has a big opportunity to be one of the most underrated players for the entire Seahawks' rookie class. He didn't have a chance to showcase his potential at Alabama. In his lone season at Kansas, however, Henderson caught 45 receptions for 766 yards and five touchdowns. There are two main attributes that the Seahawks could utilize quickly from Henderson, and that is his speed and dynamic playmaking abilities.

He possesses excellent vision to go along with his speed to help make a good play happen, especially after the catch. This comes from his running back background in high school. The Seahawks could utilize it as a quick passing play option. His explosive speed could also be a factor to help set up deep passing situations.

Andre Fuller - Cornerback

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It would take a lot for a seventh-round rookie to earn their way onto the field. The Seahawks used the NFL Draft to improve their secondary through depth and special schemes. Fuller could be inserted into certain schemes of the Seahawks’ dynamic and aggressive defense. Fuller plays well in zone coverage and is a solid run-stopper.

There could be times when the Seahawks play Fuller in zone-coverage schemes closer to the line of scrimmage and a short-yard lockdown corner. He will need to get better in man coverage and staying to his assigned, but Fuller could be a part of a meaningful rotation. He might at least jump up in the depth chart, ahead of some of the underwhelming veterans.

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