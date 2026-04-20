Seahawks Should Trade For Titans RB Tony Pollard

In a few days, all 32 NFL teams will take the opportunity and attempt to improve their rosters for the upcoming NFL season. The 2026 NFL Draft is a great chance for a bottom-tier team like the Tennessee Titans to take one of the top players available. The Titans have a chance to get one of the most explosive running backs in the draft in Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love with the No. 4 pick.​

Love would instantly improve their offense, but it would diminish the role of current starting running back Tony Pollard. Perhaps a team like the Seattle Seahawks should look into the possibility of trading for the Titans’ top back.

Why the Seahawks Should Go for Tony Pollard

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are entering the 2026 NFL Draft week with their biggest need being at the running back position. There is a lot of hype for them getting Love’s Notre Dame in Jadarian Price, Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr., or Washington’s Jonah Coleman. With the Seahawks only having four picks in the draft, there aren’t many opportunities to get one.

If the Seahawks want to focus on getting young playmakers at other positions, they could trade for Pollard, who has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in the last four seasons. He has been quietly an efficient playmaker in his two years at Tennessee and his last two with the Dallas Cowboys. In the last four years, Pollard has rushed for 4,173 yards and 25 touchdowns on 947 carries while also catching 168 receptions for 1,126 yards and three touchdowns.​

If the Seahawks want a temporary answer at running back while waiting for Zach Charbonnet to fully recover from his ACL tear, Pollard could be the solution. Pollard is in the final year of a three-year deal, so he wouldn’t take up salary cap space in the upcoming season, unless he is a proven playmaker. Finally, he has more experience as a starter than Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.

What Will it Take to Make the Deal?​

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Titans are not likely to let a $9.2 million running back be a backup to Love. They will likely look to trade him off for some value and, perhaps, take a little bit of the salary cap to ensure Pollard is traded.​

The biggest question is, what would the Seahawks trade away for an underrated veteran running back? The Titans wouldn’t have much leverage if they drafted Love with the fourth overall pick. They would have an expensive backup on their roster, which means they wouldn’t be asking for much in return.

Seattle has its first, second, third, and sixth-round picks in the Draft. Of those picks, the sixth is the most likely to be traded away. The Seahawks also have 12 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, so a day-three pick would barely be missed. Otherwise, the Seahawks could do a player-for-player trade with center Olu Oluwatimi if he were to become available. ESPN’s Brady Henderson says the upcoming fourth-year center might be available in a trade.

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