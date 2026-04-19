One Perfect RB Target for the Seahawks in Every Round of the NFL Draft

With Kenneth Walker III signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a massive need to fill in the backfield.

While general manager John Schneider only has four picks to work with, finding explosiveness and contact balance that fits Mike Macdonald’s physical system will be the goal for the draft weekend.

Here is the perfect running back target for the Seahawks in every round they currently hold a selection.

Round 1 (No. 32): Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While some analysts view taking a back at end of the first round as a reach, Price is the explosive solution to the Walker void. He is a tempo-driven runner with elite vision and a nose for the end zone.

Price averaged 6.0 yards per carry at Notre Dame and provides immediate value as a kick returner with three career touchdowns.

Price lacks the pure home-run speed of his teammate Jeremiyah Love, but he is a more natural, instinctive runner who can handle a three-down workload while Charbonnet works back to full health.

Price has been getting some first-round consideration and is widely viewed as the second-best running back in the class behind Love. It may be a reach to get him at the end of the first round, but if the Seahawks traded back into the early part of the second, Price makes a lot of sense there as well.

Teams like the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals could look to trade back into the first round with the Seahawks.

Round 2 (No. 64): Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr rushes for a touchdown. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If Seattle prioritizes a cornerback or edge rusher in the first round, Mike Washington Jr. is the high-ceiling play in the second round. He is a rare physical specimen, weighing in around 223 lbs with elite speed that typically belongs in the first round.

Washington offers a combination of size and athleticism that mirrors the power-plus-speed profile Schneider has historically coveted.

Washington has struggled with fumbles and pass protection, but in a committee with a veteran bruiser like free-agent addition Emanuel Wilson, his big-play ability is unmatched at this slot.

Washington has popped up on the Seahawks' radar, and he even visited the team for one of their top 30 visits. The Seahawks are well aware of what he can do, and it's very possible that he ends up being the pick at the end of the second round if they do not go with a running back with their first pick.

Round 3 (No. 96): Jonah Coleman, Washington

Washington running back Jonah Coleman speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Coleman is a productive three-down back who provides high-floor reliability for someone who could teeter between the end of Day 2 and the start of Day 3.

Standing at 5-8 and weighing 220 pounds, Coleman is built like a bowling ball. He has a sophisticated understanding of run-blocking schemes and is a reliable pass protector.

While Coleman lacks that top-end speed, his ability to contribute immediately on third downs and special teams makes him an ideal depth piece for a team with limited draft capital.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Seahawks look locally for their next running back, as Coleman would have a chance to be the team's next running back prospect. The Seahawks have definitely done their homework on him, but it remains to be seen what they will actually do come draft weekend.

Round 6 (No. 188): Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne runs the ball. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Claiborne is the closest thing to Walker in this draft class. He turned heads at the combine with a 4.37 40-yard dash, showing the breakaway speed the current Seahawks backfield lacks.

Claiborne excels in open-field creativity and elusiveness thanks to his incredible speed.

With the Seahawks signing Emanuel Wilson in free agency, Claiborne is the lightning to that thunder. He provides the juice that the current roster is missing at the running back position.

There is a chance that the Seahawks may have to trade up for Claiborne, but they will have to assess what their roster looks like late on Day 3.

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