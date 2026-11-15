Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 10 Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to go into the bye week strong as they visit Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The Seahawks are hoping to inch closer in the all-time series against the Raiders. The franchise has won 29 of 54 regular-season meetings. The last time the two teams played was back in 2022 at Lumen Field, where the game went to overtime and the Raiders came out on top in a 40-34 contest. This game will mark the first time the two teams will meet in Las Vegas after the Raiders' relocation in 2020.

Going into the Seahawks' Week 10 contest, Seattle is 8.5-point favorites at home against the Cardinals, while the over/under is set for 39.5 total points. The Seahawks and Cardinals combined for 38 points in their previous meeting, so that number is hovering right around where it was in Week 2.

Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle and analyst Ross Tucker will be on the call, while Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter. Bill Vinovich is leading the referees for the Week 10 contest after his crew officiated the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles last week.

How can you tune into Sunday's action? All of the information you need to catch the divisional showdown in Sin City can be seen below.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders TV & Viewing Info

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2026

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

TV Info: CBS | Paramount Plus

Betting Odds: Seahawks -6.5 | O/U: 40.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Seahawks -112 | Raiders -108

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following the game, the Seahawks will enjoy their Week 11 bye, where they hope to get healthy ahead of their Week 12 divisional contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders still have two-game road trip before their bye, facing off against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 on the road and the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

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