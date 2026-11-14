Seattle Seahawks Elevate Two Veterans for Week 10 vs Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks (5-4) are attempting to win their first set of consecutive wins for the first time since Week 1 and 2 of the season. To do so, the Seahawks need to continue playing with momentum and consistency on both sides of the ball. The Seahawks are going on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5), led by former Seahawks offensive coordinator and Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak.

​The Seahawks announced two roster moves in preparation for the Raiders. On Saturday, Seattle moved cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive tackle Bobby Hart from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster. This comes as the team is seeing several injuries on both sides of the ball.

​Diggs and Hart Added to 53-Man Roster

Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

​The Seahawks have moved Diggs around several times this season. He was added to the team during training camp as a low-risk, high-reward move to help the secondary. While he hasn’t been able to see the field consistently, he gives the Seahawks value in having several man-coverage players on the field. Diggs has played 27 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in four games played this season. The last time he played was in the Seahawks’ 20-3 Week 7 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

​The Seahawks’ offensive line has been banged up this season. Left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (knee) are not on IR, but they remain out for Sunday’s game versus the Raiders. Hart will be a good depth player at offensive tackle or guard, if the coaching staff feels rookie Beau Stephens isn’t ready. Hart’s first regular-season appearance was his three snaps last week against the Arizona Cardinals, including both of the ‘Barnyard’ plays with tight end AJ Barner under center.

How Much of a Must-Win is it for the Seahawks?

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Mason Richman (78) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anytime the Seahawks lose, they take a big hit in the NFC West Divisional and the NFC Playoff standings. It doesn’t help that the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) have a good hold of the division and the projected number one seed. The Seahawks are contending with the Los Angeles Rams (5-4) and all four teams of the NFC North for a potential wild card spot.

The Seahawks take on a Raiders team that is last in most of the major defensive categories in the league and a productive offense that is starting rookie Fernando Mendoza for the first time. There is a great opportunity for the Seahawks to dominate the Raiders on the road, but they need to build on consistency first.

Digg’s addition means they could play more man coverage against the short-to-mid-range heavy passing game. He could be a candidate to remain on the roster if they are willing to let some young players take a back seat. Hart provides good depth across the offensive line, but the coaching staff hopes he doesn’t have to step in for injuries.

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