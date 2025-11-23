Seatte Seahawks rule out Ernest Jones and five others vs. Tennessee Titans
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to face the Tennessee Titans on the road, with the early kickoff scheduled for a little after 10:00 a.m. Pacific time.
Seattle has thrived in these east coast time zone games for the last several years, but this team is also missing some key pieces this week. Here are the full inactives lists for Seattle and Tennessee, today.
Seahawks Week 12 inactives
- LB Ernest Jones
- LB Tyrice Knight
- QB Jalen Milroe (QB3)
- OLB Jared Ivey
- OLB Connor O'Toole
- OT Mason Richman
Ernest Jones, Kenneth Walker III, Grey Zabel and Robbie Ouzts were all listed as questionable coming in, but only Jones has actually been ruled out. On paper that's a big blow in he middle of the Seahawks' defense, but so far in 2025 this unit hasn't missed a beat no matter who's been injured.
On the other hand, having Tyrice Knight out as well as Jones leaves them pretty thin at inside linebacker. Expect a rotaton of Drake Thomas, Chazz Surratt and Patrick O'Connell, here.
In addition to these names, the Seahawks also have a growing list of players on injure reserve. That includes safety Julian Love, starting center Jalen Sundell, nose tackle Jarran Reed and rookie receiver Tory Horton. Veteran nose takle Johnathan Hankins was also recently ruled out for the rest of the season.
Titans Week 12 inactives
- WR Elic Ayomanor
- DB Kendall Brooks
- S Xavier Woods
- G Drew Moss
- OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- DL CJ Ravenell
The biggest challenge for the Titans will be at wide receiver, where they're already as a challenged as any team in pro football. With Ayomanor ruled out they'll be even more thin going against a stacked Seahawks secondary. They are expected to rely more on Xavier Restrepo, who's been elevated from their practice squad.
Tennessee is also thin on the back end of their defense, where their starting free safety Xavier Woods (who's had a strong year after a terrible 2024 in Carolina) is out this week. Rookie Kevin Winston Jr. should see a bigger role alongside Amani Hooker. Backup safety Kendell Hooker is also out.
