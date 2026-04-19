Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for the Seahawks — And What They’re Missing
In this story:
Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a championship roster but a glaringly empty cupboard of picks.
With only four total selections, every decision starting with No. 32 overall carries immense weight.
While draft experts are coalescing around a few key names, a deeper look at the roster reveals that the consensus picks might be ignoring the team's most critical structural needs.
The Expert Consensus: What the Mocks Say
National analysts are largely split into two camps for Seattle’s first-round selection:
Analyst
Outlet
Player
Position
School
Dane Brugler
The Athletic
Colton Hood
CB
Tennessee
Adam Rank
NFL.com
Jadarian Price
RB
Notre Dame
Mike Renner
CBS Sports
Colton Hood
CB
Tennessee
Mel Kiper Jr.
ESPN
Jadarian Price
RB
Notre Dame
Mike Band
NFL.com
Avieon Terrell
CB
Clemson
Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
Jadarian Price
RB
Notre Dame
Rob Rang
FOX Sports
Jadarian Price
RB
Notre Dame
The "Price" of Success
The most popular offensive pick is Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. With Kenneth Walker III departing for Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, the logic is simple.
Mike Macdonald’s offense needs a reliable engine and Price represents the best running back on the board not named Jeremiyah Love, who should be gone by the time the Seahawks are able to make a pick.
Rebuilding the Secondary
Defensively, Colton Hood and Avieon Terrell are the frequent targets. Experts argue that after losing Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant in free agency, Seattle must find a physical cover man to pair with Devon Witherspoon.
Josh Jobe is currently in that role, but the Seahawks could add another impressive cornerback at the end of the first round.
What the Experts Are Missing
While the need to add a cornerback and running back are the most pressing, they might not be the most important for a team with only four picks. Here is what the national mocks are overlooking:
Trading Down
General manager John Schneider has averaged over eight picks per year for nearly half a decade. Currently sitting at just four, the Seahawks are the team with the fewest picks going into the draft.
Analysts focus on who to take at 32, but the real value for Seattle is likely turning that pick into a mid-second and an extra third-round selection to restock depth. That would give the Seahawks a lot more flexibility going into the second half of the weekend.
Seahawks Need to Get Younger on the Defensive Line
Jarran Reed is 33, while Leonard Williams turns 32 this summer.
Experts are ignoring the heir apparent defensive tackle. A developmental nose tackle would provide long-term stability that a first-round running back like Price cannot.
The Fifth-Year Option
Drafting a running back in the first round is often criticized, but for the Seahawks, the fifth-year option is a strategic hedge.
If the Seahawks take Price at 32, they control a premium asset at a high-attrition position through 2030. In a contending window, that cost-controlled reliability is more valuable than a flashy, sexy pick.
The Verdict
The experts see a team that needs to replace Walker and Woolen. However, the Seahawks’ front office sees a team that needs volume.
Don’t be surprised if the expert pick for Seattle on draft night isn't a player at all, but rather a trade announcement that sends No. 32 to a team like the Arizona Cardinals or the New York Jets, both of whom could trade back into the first round for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covered the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener