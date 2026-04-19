Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for the Seahawks — And What They’re Missing

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a championship roster but a glaringly empty cupboard of picks.

With only four total selections, every decision starting with No. 32 overall carries immense weight.

While draft experts are coalescing around a few key names, a deeper look at the roster reveals that the consensus picks might be ignoring the team's most critical structural needs.

The Expert Consensus: What the Mocks Say

National analysts are largely split into two camps for Seattle’s first-round selection:

Analyst Outlet Player Position School Dane Brugler The Athletic Colton Hood CB Tennessee Adam Rank NFL.com Jadarian Price RB Notre Dame Mike Renner CBS Sports Colton Hood CB Tennessee Mel Kiper Jr. ESPN Jadarian Price RB Notre Dame Mike Band NFL.com Avieon Terrell CB Clemson Tom Fornelli CBS Sports Jadarian Price RB Notre Dame Rob Rang FOX Sports Jadarian Price RB Notre Dame

The "Price" of Success

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most popular offensive pick is Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. With Kenneth Walker III departing for Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, the logic is simple.

Mike Macdonald’s offense needs a reliable engine and Price represents the best running back on the board not named Jeremiyah Love, who should be gone by the time the Seahawks are able to make a pick.

Rebuilding the Secondary

Defensively, Colton Hood and Avieon Terrell are the frequent targets. Experts argue that after losing Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant in free agency, Seattle must find a physical cover man to pair with Devon Witherspoon.

Josh Jobe is currently in that role, but the Seahawks could add another impressive cornerback at the end of the first round.

What the Experts Are Missing

While the need to add a cornerback and running back are the most pressing, they might not be the most important for a team with only four picks. Here is what the national mocks are overlooking:

Trading Down

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager John Schneider has averaged over eight picks per year for nearly half a decade. Currently sitting at just four, the Seahawks are the team with the fewest picks going into the draft.

Analysts focus on who to take at 32, but the real value for Seattle is likely turning that pick into a mid-second and an extra third-round selection to restock depth. That would give the Seahawks a lot more flexibility going into the second half of the weekend.

Seahawks Need to Get Younger on the Defensive Line

Jarran Reed is 33, while Leonard Williams turns 32 this summer.

Experts are ignoring the heir apparent defensive tackle. A developmental nose tackle would provide long-term stability that a first-round running back like Price cannot.

The Fifth-Year Option

Drafting a running back in the first round is often criticized, but for the Seahawks, the fifth-year option is a strategic hedge.

If the Seahawks take Price at 32, they control a premium asset at a high-attrition position through 2030. In a contending window, that cost-controlled reliability is more valuable than a flashy, sexy pick.

The Verdict

The experts see a team that needs to replace Walker and Woolen. However, the Seahawks’ front office sees a team that needs volume.

Don’t be surprised if the expert pick for Seattle on draft night isn't a player at all, but rather a trade announcement that sends No. 32 to a team like the Arizona Cardinals or the New York Jets, both of whom could trade back into the first round for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

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