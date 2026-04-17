Seahawks Fill Biggest Holes in 2026 No-Trade NFL Mock Draft

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks will be among the 32 teams going through the 2026 NFL Draft to upgrade their roster. The defending Super Bowl champs have a couple of interesting choices to make, especially with the No. 32 overall pick. They could trade down to help them acquire more picks. They only have four picks after the NFL Trade Deadline move for wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.

There are several opportunities for the Seahawks to fill out their biggest roster holes with only four picks. Although it’s likely that Seattle will trade back when the time comes, let’s pretend general manager John Schneider is insistent on keeping the first-round pick and the other three picks in this no-trade 2026 NFL Draft.

Running Back Jadarian Price (Notre Dame) - An Immediate Starter in a Needed Position

Round One, Pick No. 32

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Schneider has said before that he doesn’t care about how a prospect is ranked on the draft boards. If they like a player and it's a serious position need, they will draft him. Price has first-round talent, even if he was a backup to a Heisman Trophy finalist in Jeremiyah Love. Running back is the most needed position on the team for the Seahawks to address after the beginning of the free agency process. Schneider also says that running backs are easy to replace, but that it can’t be the most urgent position.

Price has the potential to be an every-down back for the Seahawks. He can also provide support in the passing and return game. His speed, production, and dynamic playmaking ability make him one of the best offensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft class. It also helps that the Seahawks have an elite coaching staff, a steady organization, and an experienced offensive line.

Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana) - A Solid Role Player in Growing Secondary

Round Two, Pick No. 64

Many media outlets argue that cornerback is the area where the Seahawks should have drafted first. In actuality, the Seahawks have their boundary cornerbacks locked up and a solid slot cornerback in Nick Emmanwori. While some are sold on Noah Igbonoghene as the backup slot/boundary corner, others aren’t convinced.

Ponds can come in and be a reliable day one contributor at the slot. In time, he might start at slot if Emmanwori needs to be moved to another position or cover an injury. Depth at cornerback is the biggest concern for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense.

Interior Offensive Sam Hecht (Kansas State) - A Potential Starting Center

Round Three, Pick No. 96

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While most of the offensive line is solid, the same couldn’t be said for the center and right guard. Center Jalen Sundell and right guard Anthony Bradford are entering the final years of their deals with the Seahawks. Bradford has played poorly in several games this past season, but he got better as the playoffs approached. Sundell isn’t great and has been battling injuries. It’s time that the Seahawks got a true contender for a starting spot outside of the current roster. Hecht has the experience and talent to potentially take over one of the positions.

Edge Rusher Max Llewellyn (Iowa) - A Well-Balanced Rusher to Fill in Depth

Round Six, Pick No. 188

While Boye Mafe wasn’t the dominant pass rusher that the outside Seahawks media made him out to be, his impact in the pass rush will still be missed. He only accounted for two sacks this past season, but he also accounted for 40 total pressures due to his explosiveness. The Seahawks need to replicate some of the production, where a quick pass rush can easily throw off the opposing quarterback. While Llewllyn isn’t an elite pass rusher and has raw attributes, he can be developed into a young impact rookie for an elite defense.

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