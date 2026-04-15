Every Pick Has To Matter for the Seahawks in the 2026 NFL Draft

Within a week, all 32 teams will begin the process of the 2026 NFL Draft. This is a critical time for the Seattle Seahawks as this Draft is their best opportunity to improve their roster to potentially repeat for a Super Bowl title. It doesn’t help that the Seahawks only have four picks in the draft they can use without trading back for more picks. Every pick has to not be wasted on potential projects and improving depth without taking care of other serious roster concerns.

Running Back HAS to be Focused on in the Draft

Running back Jadarian Price during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a lot of talk about how the Seahawks need to wait until the late second round or third round for a running back. Many believe cornerback or edge rusher is the way to go, but the position that has the biggest mark after the start of Free Agency is running back. The Seahawks lost Super Bowl MVP/running back Kenneth Walker III and signed a 463-yard rusher/backup from the Green Bay Packers in Emanuel Wilson.

Even if George Holani is ready for more reps, he isn’t ready to challenge for the top running back spot. That is why the Seahawks are evaluating running backs. It is also a reason why the Seahawks are projected to draft Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the No. 32 overall pick in the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Price has the speed, the athleticism, and the dynamic playmaking ability to be the top running back for the Seahawks. Even if the Seahawks trade back for more picks and Price is gone by the time they pick again, Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. and Washington’s Jonah Coleman have to be the first option. The Seahawks need a starting running back in the Draft no matter what.

Seahawks Still Have Time to Improve in Other Areas

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) runs after a catch as Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Just because the Seahawks might find a legitimate first-string running back early doesn’t mean they won’t improve other areas. Kiper has the Seahawks picking Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad with the No. 64th pick in the second round. This comes as the Seahawks lost out on re-signing Riq Woolen, but re-signed Josh Jobe and signed Noah Igbinoghene.

Jobe will be a solid three-year starter and the Seahawks also have some good players to play in certain packages, but they need depth and availability to move around. There are too many variables in the secondary that show why the Seahawks might go cornerback early, but not in the first round.

Nick Emmanori might be moved from slot corner to safety. Igbinoghene might not be up to the task as a backup slot or boundary corner. The one downside is that Muhammad wouldn’t be a starter for three years under the current starting lineup.

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