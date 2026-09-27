Seattle Seahawks Confidence Meter: Injury Concerns at Safety

Injuries are never ideal, but it doesn’t help that most of them are focused on one position group. The Seattle Seahawks are going through some tough injuries at some of the starting spots. The Seahawks were lucky to see quarterback Sam Darnold’s glute injury not keep him out for multiple games, but the team is encountering some tough adjustments. Seattle is especially battling injuries at safety heading into Week 3 at the Washington Commanders.

The Seahawks lost their rookie safety and their second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Bud Clark, in the second preseason game of 2026. Clark suffered a serious broken ankle injury that will leave him out for the year. Just a few days before the start of the season, starting free safety Ty Okada was out with an injured hamstring and hasn’t played yet. Finally, veteran strong safety Julian Love suffered an injured calf and will miss the game versus the Commanders.

Seahawks Seeing Injuries at Safety for the Second Consecutive Year

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have lost three starting-caliber safeties before their third game of the season. It is similar to the case when the team juggled injuries at the position last season. Love suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 of the season and re-aggravated it in Week 4. He suffered a setback while out that forced him to miss eight more games. This allowed Okada to go from depth chart/special team player to a reliable starter.

Not long after Love returned, starting safety Coby Bryant suffered an injury that forced him to be out for two games. Okada started those games in place of Love at the beginning of the season and Bryant at the end. This eased the transition of Seattle losing Bryant in free agency, as the front office and coaches trusted Okada.

Now the Seahawks are seeing their injuries at safeties take place all at once. With Okada and Love out for Week 3, the Seahawks are having Rodney Thomas II and AJ Finley take the roles of starting safeties versus Washington. While the Commanders are not the same dangerous team as they were in 2024, it isn’t ideal to lose two starters in the back side of the Dark Side Defense.

How the Seahawks Planned for this Occasion

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Rodney Thomas II (24) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as this situation regarding the safeties doesn’t look good for the Seahawks, the front office prepared for this. The Seahawks signed several safeties during the offseason. This includes Thomas, Finley, D’Anthony Bell, and Maxen Hook. Seattle also drafted Clark and cornerback Andre Fuller, who has participated in reps at safety during training camp.

The Seahawks had a big training camp in which backup safeties could make more of an impact as a bench player or starter. Thomas had previous starting experience in the first two of his four years with the Indianapolis Colts. He has been reliable in the two games started for the Seahawks in place of Okada. As Thomas makes his third start, Finley will make his first start. He played on the second-team defense in the 31-7 Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Finley stood out during training camp, especially after a season-ending ACL injury in the 202 training camp. Now he will get his chance, as he will get his first start in his NFL career. The Seahawks also elevated Hook from the practice squad to provide depth at the position and special teams impact. Seattle has the reliable players to start, but the coaches hope Love’s injury is only a precaution.

​Confidence Meter: 5

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