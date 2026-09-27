Complete Seahawks Inactives for Week 3 vs. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders at North West Stadium.

The team will look different this week as Sam Darnold returns from his injury that he suffered in the season opener against the New England Patriots. Here's a full list of the inactives for today's game against the Commanders.

Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe under center against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Sam Darnold back in the fold, Drew Lock will act as his backup. This means second-year pro Jalen Milroe will be the third-string emergency quarterback.

Ty Okada

NFL Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okada is out for the third consecutive week to start the season as he deals with a hamstring injury. With Okada out, the Seahawks should rely more on Rodney Thomas II, who was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

Brandon Pili

Pili is dealing with a neck injury that had him popping up on the injury report throughout the week. He was questionable going into the contest, but the team ultimately decided to rule him out. With Pili on the sidelines, defensive lineman Mike Morris will be back on the field after being a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season.

Connor O'Toole

O'Toole is a healthy scratch once again for the Seahawks. He played in the season opener against the Patriots, recording one tackle, but he was scratched from last week's game and appears on the inactive list once again.

Montorie Foster Jr.

Foster has yet to make his 2026 debut after being on the inactive list for the first three weeks of the year.

Avery Smith

Smith was acquired in a trade with the Chargers just after training camp last month, and he saw action in each of the first two weeks on special teams. The team is deciding to go in a different direction today, and Smith will be inactive for the game.

Commanders Inactives

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Frankie Luvu, defensive back Nick Cross, outside linebacker Javonte Jean-Baptiste, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and tight end Chig Okonkwo are out for Washington.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT inside North West Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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