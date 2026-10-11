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Trevon Diggs Gets More Opportunities With Seahawks in Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks have been hit with some bad luck in their secondary, but a healthy and revitalized player in cornerback Trevon Diggs can give the team a boost.
Michael Hanich|
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Seattle Seahawks

This 2026 NFL Season has been tough for the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) as they’ve been dealing with tough injuries and bad news. The Seahawks have seen injuries at the secondary, with a good portion of their young players on injured reserve. Not only is rookie cornerback Julian Neal on IR, but there is serious doubt that Terrion Arnold will play down for Seattle for a few more months, if able to.

​With Neal and Arnold out of the picture for the Seahawks, it gives veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs a chance to make his presence known with the team. Seattle signed Diggs off the practice squad ahead of the Week 5 home game versus the San Francisco 49ers (4-0). Diggs might get more chances with the Seahawks this season after making his first appearance last week in the 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

​Seahawks Have Bad Luck in the Secondary

Julian Neal during a Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Julian Neal (1) looks on before the start of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks believed their great talent and depth at the secondary would be an asset going into the season. Seattle, however, lost rookie safety Bud Clark for the season with a broken ankle during the preseason.

​Starting safety Ty Okada missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. Their other starting safety Julian Love missed a key game in the road loss to the Washington Commanders. Finally, Neal is on IR with a hamstring injury.

​Arnold, meanwhile, is scheduled to have a court hearing for his eight felonies on Dec. 16. He isn’t likely to play a down for the Seahawks and remains on the commissioner’s exempt list while the legal process continues. The Seahawks haven’t devoted a lot of resources to having Arnold be on the field early, but they would’ve liked for him to be a top-tier coverage corner.

​Diggs’ Rebound Season Continues

Trevon Diggs in a 2025 game for the Dallas Cowboys.
Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The good news for Seattle is that it still has Diggs, who made his first appearance for the Seahawks in Week 4. Diggs participated in meaningful snaps for the Seahawks against the Chargers’ defense last week. He didn’t account for a tackle or a pass breakup, but he also didn’t allow a reception in the game.

​The Seahawks have been determined to keep developing their role players to help build depth. Diggs is now one of the only cornerbacks on the roster Seattle can turn to outside of Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe and Nehemiah Pritchett. The Seahawks could also turn to rookie Avery Smith, an undrafted free agent the Seahawks traded for right after training camp ended. Smith didn’t play in the last two games as a healthy scratch.

​Diggs is at his healthiest he has been in the last few seasons and he possesses great experience. The Seahawks might utilize him on the same level as Pritchett, who has been one of Seattle’s ascending coverage players.

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Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

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