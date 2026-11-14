Week 9 was an opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks to build some good habits. The Seahawks’ offense didn’t have any explosive plays in last Sunday’s 17-3 home win over the Arizona Cardinals, but that wasn’t the goal. The goal for offense was for offensive coordinator Brian Fleury to develop rhythm and better chemistry with his play-calling and feel for the game.

​There were several things to come out of that game, but now it is up to Fleury, his offensive coaching staff, and the players to keep that momentum going. There should be plenty of opportunities for the Seahawks to expand their offense to find some explosiveness on Sunday as they face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have one of the league’s worst defenses.

Seahawks Need to Get Players Outside of JSN Going

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There hasn’t been a problem getting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba going for the Seahawks’ offense. JSN leads the league in receiving yards (1,036), receiving touchdowns (9) and passing-game first downs (51). Outside of him, several players haven’t been utilized efficiently or have been injured. This game should be a great opportunity for rookie running back Jadarian Price and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to get a great rhythm going.

​Price led the team in receiving yards in the Cardinals’ win last week. He showed he can be utilized as a dynamic weapon, but he still needs some consistency in the running game, where he has shown flashes. The same could be said for Shaheed, but in the receiving game. In the seven games played this season, he has caught 16 receptions for 163 yards. He has had more success recently in the open field.

​Fleury needs to find ways to comfortably utilize Price and Shaheed while building more rhythm with the offense. He has a great chance on Sunday versus the Raiders. Las Vegas ranks last in the league in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense. The Raiders are also second-to-last in pass defense. This game should be the perfect opportunity to get a rhythm and the offense’s chemistry going.

​Seahawks Need More Rhythm Before Bye Week

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks started last season with an explosive performance, but slowed down in the second half of the schedule. Seattle has an opportunity to do the opposite with a slow start but a strong finish. If Fleury leads the Seahawks to their strongest performance this season against the Raiders, it will create even more momentum as the team heads into the bye week in Week 11.

​This would allow the offense to build off their recent good performance for two weeks of self-reflection. The Seahawks could also get quarterback Sam Darnold, left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Quenton Nelson back from injuries during the bye week or Week 12 on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle can be 6-4 after Week 10, but the schedule is tough through the remaining seven games. Four of the games are against teams with winning records. The Seahawks have a road game versus the 49ers (7-1) in Week 12, home against the Dallas Cowboys (4-5), home against the New York Giants (5-3-1), at the Philadelphia Eagles (2–7), home against the Los Angeles Rams (5-4), at the Carolina Panthers (3-5) and at the Rams to end the regular season.

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