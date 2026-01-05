Set up by Saturday night's dominating win over the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks have plenty of meaningful football still to play this season. But in the NFL it's never too early to start thinking about next season.

As the No. 1-seeded Seahawks await for next week's Wild Card results to determine who they will host in the Divisional Round at Lumen Field, their opponents for the 2026 regular season were confirmed on Sunday.

MORE: Ernest Jones sends defiant message to NFL over doubting the Seattle Seahawks

As a result of winning their division for the first time since 2020, they will next season play a first-place schedule. A tougher schedule. A diminished spot in April's NFL Draft. These are the "spoils" that go to the victors.

If head coach Mike Macdonald's team is to duplicate its 13-3 season in 2026, it will be quite the feat against a tough schedule. The Seahawks will have to face not only the demanding NFC West rivals in the Los Angeles Rams and Niners, but also the division winners from the NFC North (Chicago Bears), NFC East (Philadelphia Eagles), NFC South (Carolina Panthers), AFC East (New England Patriots), AFC West (Denver Broncos).

A look at Seattle's opponents for the 2026 regular season:

HOME

49ers. Rams. Arizona Cardinals. Dallas Cowboys. New York Giants. Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City Chiefs. Bears. Patriots.

AWAY

49ers. Rams. Cardinals. Washington Commanders. Philadelphia Eagles. Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos. Panthers.

The NFL schedule will be released in mid-May, a couple of weeks after the draft. After this stellar season, the 12s can expect to see their team make multiple prime-time TV appearances in 2026.

MORE: Legion of Boom 2.0 suffocates 49ers to lead Seahawks down historical Super Bowl path

The current Seahawks and their suffocating defense will host a Divisional Round playoff game the weekend of Jan. 17-18.

Zsch Charbonnet | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from a massive win over the 49ers

Raiders are likely open to moving the Seahawks’ ideal trade target

Seahawks split between offense, defense in 2026 NFL mock draft 1.0