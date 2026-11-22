The Seattle Seahawks are off this week, which is going to feel weird for Seahawks fans. They're used to cheering their team on every weekend, so this Sunday might feel a little bare.

That doesn't mean there won't be plenty of games to keep an eye on. With Seattle sitting at 6-4, they find themselves in a tight race for a playoff spot in the NFC. They're currently on the outside looking in with the eighth seed. They have the same record as the Green Bay Packers as well as their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, but both teams are on their bye as well.

Seattle won't be able to gain ground on either of them, but they can still benefit from the slate of games this weekend. That said, here's a look at which games the 12's should be watching and who they should root for.

Arizona Cardinals (3-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker runs onto the field before a football game between the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one might not seem to matter too much since the Arizona Cardinals are just 3-7 and not much of a threat to the Seahawks. Still, they're a divisional rival and they're playing an AFC team in the Kansas City Chiefs. That feels like an easy one for the fan base to figure out. It's always fun to watch a rival lose, especially against a team like the Chiefs who are more than capable of dropping 40 on Arizona.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) at Detroit Lions (7-2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson reacts after making a catch against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFC North is a division to keep an eye on. The Detroit Lions are the leaders now due to a tiebreaker, but there's a three-way tie with the Lions, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings all at 7-2. Detroit currently has the No. 2 seed while the Bears and Vikings have two of the three wild card spots. That's why Seattle should be cheering for some losses here so that they remain within striking distance of all three. It will be tough since the Lions are 5-0 at home and the Bucs have been struggling, but we should still be rooting for Tampa Bay in this one.

New Orleans Saints (3-6) at Chicago Bears (7-2)

New Orleans Saints TE Juwan Johnson makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the same reasons we should root for the Lions to win, the Bears need to be cheered on as they host the New Orleans Saints. Again, this won't be easy since the Saints are a mess, but anything can happen.

Minnesota Vikings (7-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (8-1): Mexico City Game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is pretty easy as well, even though there might not be a perfect result for Seattle. The San Francisco 49ers are ahead of everyone in the NFC with a record of 8-1. Seattle needs them to take some losses to catch up in the West, so the right thing to do is cheer for the Vikings.

That said, the Vikings could become a problem in the NFC wild card race. They had a two-game losing streak snapped following the return of Kirk Cousins, and he makes them a contender once again. Still, the Seahawks will need them to win this week, then they can root for losses in Minnesota for the remainder of the season.

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