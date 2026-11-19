The Seattle Seahawks enter their bye in Week 11 on a two-game winning streak. Backup quarterback Drew Lock has filled in for injured starter Sam Darnold over the past two weeks, and helped them defeat the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Now with a record of 6-4, the Seahawks are in the mix for a Wild Card spot, but they have a lot of ground to cover if they hope to catch the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers. While it's true that they would prefer to be in better shape, they're still one of the teams to watch in the NFC thanks to their elite defense.

That defense finds itself being praised in many of this week's NFL power rankings, which we see in the following roundup.

Sports Illustrated

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 8 | Last week: 12

This is the biggest leap the Seahawks made in any power ranking this week as Connor Orr is buying their defense. As he says, they're on a historic pace and can carry this team far.

"Alert: The Seahawks have allowed the fewest yards per game out of any team since 1999, and are still really, really good on defense," Orr wrote.

ESPN

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores a touchdown in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 9 | Last week: 9

ESPN decided to highlight every team's non-quarterback MVP and that had to be easy for the Seahawks as Brady Henderson chose Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As Henderson writes, he would have been the choice even without the non-quarterback rule.

"Smith-Njigba would be Seattle's undisputed MVP even if quarterbacks weren't excluded, and the historic numbers he's producing should at least get him consideration for the leaguewide award. His 1,207 receiving yards are more than the rest of the team has combined (1,122)," Henderson wrote.

"According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that's the highest percentage of a team's receiving yards (52%) through 10 games since 1966. It puts the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964. Smith-Njigba's 10 touchdown catches and 79 receptions also lead the NFL. He has been unstoppable despite Seattle's instability at quarterback, with Sam Darnold missing the better part of four games."

The Athletic

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 10 | Last week: 11

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff of The Athletic moved Seattle up one spot this week. They highlighted every team's breakout player and for the Seahawks, that happened to be Drew Lock. The backup quarterback has filled in well enough that the duo at The Athletic is asking if he is the superior option to Sam Darnold.

"The Seahawks’ backup quarterback started his third game Sunday in place of the injured Sam Darnold. Seattle has won all three of those games. Among quarterbacks with more than 50 attempts this season, Lock is third in the league in EPA per dropback (0.32). He has seven passing touchdowns and no interceptions, and that last number has some Seahawks fans wondering if he’s a better option than the turnover-prone Darnold."

NFL.com

Seattle Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp and QB Drew Lock hug after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 11 | Last week: 9

Nick Shook said the ground game is starting to improve, but thinks the Seahawks still need to be much better after the bye. Their win over the Raiders didn't impress him as he dropped Seattle two spots despite the victory.

"Seattle’s offense is slowly starting to improve -- especially the running game -- but a win over the Raiders isn’t a great barometer for where it is in this process. Credit is due to Drew Lock, who has handled the quarterback job as well as one can expect from a backup, and the defense remains stifling, especially against lesser competition," Shook wrote. "The 'Hawks better come out of the Week 11 bye ready, though, because a massive test awaits on the other side in the form of the rival 49ers."

Bleacher Report

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is chased out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 10 | Last week: 12

Bleacher Report has Seattle moving up to No. 10 overall, from the 12th spot. Kristopher Knox says their defense is still championship worthy, but he knows their ground game needs to be better.

"Seattle's defense is still championship-caliber, and its ground game is starting to come together with Zach Charbonnet and Jadrian Price both healthy. If the Seahawks can reach the playoffs and get reliable quarterback play in the postseason, they're fully capable of making another run," Knox wrote.

CBS Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 12 | Last week: 14

Pete Prisco is another one who is asking about the starting quarterback position in Seattle. He's not ready to say Lock needs to replace Darnold, but he did give the backup credit for how well he has played when called upon.

"Quarterback Drew Lock is 3-0 as the starter in place of Sam Darnold. Should he stay there? Not yet. But he is playing well," Prisco wrote.

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