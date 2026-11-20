The Seattle Seahawks have 11 draft picks at their disposal going into the 2027 NFL Draft.

With the team currently enjoying their bye week, here's a look at what those 11 picks look like throughout the three-day event in the spring.

Round 1

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider after the Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have their own first-round pick this year, and it could be within the top 20 if they were to miss the playoffs. However, Seattle is hoping to pick as close to number 32 as possible, just like they did in 2026 after they won the Super Bowl.

Round 2

The Seahawks also own their second-round pick, which they are hoping will be as close to No. 64 as soon as possible because that would mean Seattle wins the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

Round 3

The Seahawks traded their third-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Quenton Nelson just before the trade deadline. Part of the reason they were willing to part ways with the pick is that they have a pair of compensatory picks coming their way in 2027.

The Minnesota Vikings hiring former Seattle assistant general manager Nolan Teasley and Boye Mafe leaving free agency for the Cincinnati Bengals would give the Seahawks potentially another third-round pick. If not a third, it would likely move into a fourth-rounder.

Round 4

The Seahawks traded their own fourth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 draft so that they could select Beau Stephens from Iowa in the fifth round. However, they own another compensatory pick from losing Kenneth Walker III in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Round 5

In the fifth round, the Seahawks have three picks to work with, including their own and a pair of compensatory picks from Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant, who left in free agency to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, respectively.

Round 6

The Seahawks traded their own sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for Avery Smith just before the start of the season, but they are expected to have a compensatory pick to replace that one.

Round 7

The Seahawks have their own seventh-round pick, on top of another from the Atlanta Falcons, which they acquired in exchange for offensive tackle Michael Jerrell.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter