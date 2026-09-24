Seattle Seahawks Are Getting Nick Emmanwori at the Right Time for Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks are among the league’s best teams, and they have a chance to be even better moving forward. While most teams rely on their offenses, the Seahawks have their defense to lead the charge. Seattle gets a young star back to full health in second-year nickel/safety Nick Emmanwori.

He made his season debut on the road in Week 2 in the 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Emmanwori made the starting lineup and played sparingly. The Seahawks were cautious about Emmanwori being game-ready after recovering from ankle surgery he had in July. There are signs, however, that show he is ready.

Emmanwori is Back for Nearly Full Health

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Emmanwori participated in his first full practice since before the Seahawks’ training camp. He missed all of the preseason and the Week 1 game against the New England Patriots to heal from surgery. There were times when he looked great in the early practice sessions, but the Seahawks didn’t want to rush his healing process.

With Emmanwori back in the lineup, it moves star cornerback Devon Witherspoon back to the boundary cornerback position. Nehemiah Pritchett, who started at boundary corner while Witherspoon played slot, is now a solid No. 3 cornerback. He has become a reliable cornerback to play in multiple drives or in key moments in a game. The Seahawks continue to show they have one of the best secondaries in the league.

How the Seahawks Instantly Improve with a Healthy Emmanwori

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks get Emmanwori and other players to play at their natural positions. This means that linebacker Ernest Jones IV is more likely to stay in the middle of zone rather than push him outside in coverages where he isn’t able to reach. Emmanwori is a faster and more dynamic option for coverage than most of the other Seahawks defenders. Even Witherspoon isn’t as dynamic as Emmanwori, who has the size advantage to cover more powerful pass-catchers like tight ends.

Macdonald said in the press conference after Wednesday’s practice that Emmanwori’s availability will be much higher to get a much better feel for being on the field. He will get more reps on the road versus the Washington Commanders (0-2), who will be out their star quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will look to get the ball out quickly throughout in an attempt to avoid the Seahawks’ dangerous pass rush. Two targets that come to mind are wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. This game is a bigger need to get Emmanwori more game-shape than in Week 2, when the Seahawks’ offense dominated the Cardinals’ defense.

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