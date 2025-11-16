All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams reveal inactives lists for Week 11

Rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr. is out this week for the Seahawks.

Tim Weaver

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and wide receiver Tory Horton (15) warm up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field.
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and wide receiver Tory Horton (15) warm up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are going to be missing a couple of key pieces for today's huge game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Saturday, the team placed their starting center Jalen Sundell on the injured reserve list, knocking him out for at least the next four games. While they didn't place rookie wide receiver Tory Horton on IR as well, he has been ruled out for today's game.

Let's take a look at the inactives lists for both teams.

Seahawks Week 11 inactives

- WR Tory Horton Jr.

- QB Jalen Milroe (QB3)

- WR Jake Bobo

- OLB Jared Ivey

- OLB Connor O'Toole

- OL Mason Richman

With Horton and Bobo out, the Seahawks will need other receivers to step up besides Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Right now that basically means newcomer Rashid Shaheed, who was used as a jet sweeper and a punt returner last week but wasn't involved in the passing game. Odds are that will have to change today.

Milroe is once again serving as the number three quarterback, so if both Drew Lock and Sam Darnold end up injured thanks to Anthony Bradford, he will be allowed to play.

Rams Week 11 inactives

- K Josh Karty

- G Beaux Limmer

- OL DJ Humphries

- QB Stetson Bennett

- DE Desjuan Johnson

- RB Jarquez Hunter

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general veiw of a Seattle Seahawks helmet prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.