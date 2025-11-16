Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams reveal inactives lists for Week 11
The Seattle Seahawks are going to be missing a couple of key pieces for today's huge game against the Los Angeles Rams.
On Saturday, the team placed their starting center Jalen Sundell on the injured reserve list, knocking him out for at least the next four games. While they didn't place rookie wide receiver Tory Horton on IR as well, he has been ruled out for today's game.
Let's take a look at the inactives lists for both teams.
Seahawks Week 11 inactives
- WR Tory Horton Jr.
- QB Jalen Milroe (QB3)
- WR Jake Bobo
- OLB Jared Ivey
- OLB Connor O'Toole
- OL Mason Richman
With Horton and Bobo out, the Seahawks will need other receivers to step up besides Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Right now that basically means newcomer Rashid Shaheed, who was used as a jet sweeper and a punt returner last week but wasn't involved in the passing game. Odds are that will have to change today.
Milroe is once again serving as the number three quarterback, so if both Drew Lock and Sam Darnold end up injured thanks to Anthony Bradford, he will be allowed to play.
Rams Week 11 inactives
- K Josh Karty
- G Beaux Limmer
- OL DJ Humphries
- QB Stetson Bennett
- DE Desjuan Johnson
- RB Jarquez Hunter
