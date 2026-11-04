Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Has a Request Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Seattle Seahawks are 1-3 in their last four games, but things could be looking up as they take on the last-place Arizona Cardinals in their Week 9 matchup.

The Seahawks have already beaten the Cardinals this season, and it was arguably their most dominant performance of the year to date. The Seahawks scored 31 points and held the Cardinals to just a touchdown and 151 total yards throughout the game. Head coach Mike Macdonald hopes that version of the Seahawks comes to the field against the Cardinals.

"We have to focus on recapturing us and making sure that we're us when we turn the tape on. There were too many times throughout that game where that wasn't us in terms of just our style of ball. That's where we need to get better," Macdonald said.

Seahawks Need to Execute The Game Plan Right

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton catches a two point conversion against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The mindset of the Seahawks remains the same as it was at the beginning of the season. They want to do whatever it takes to win every game and hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. They are doing it one step at a time, but are encountering challenges they didn't face last season.

The loss against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 marked their fourth of the season. Last year, the Seahawks only lost three games throughout the entire year. Macdonald knows his team is trying, but their poor execution is why they aren't succeeding.

"They want to play that way too. It's the same thing, we come together and we go forward and we tell each other the truth on the tape and where we can improve on what's us and what's not and how we fix it, and we find those solutions and we go. That's what we do. That's part of our process here, we're always going to do it that way. But it definitely stings, for sure it stings," Macdonald said.

Simply put, there's a target on the Seahawks' back this season after winning the Super Bowl last year. Teams are preparing for them a little differently and are attacking some weaknesses that may not have been discovered over the last year. Teams are getting stronger and smarter against them, and it's leading to Seattle's struggles.

It's very hard to beat a team twice in one year, and the Cardinals are going to come up with a new game plan to try and dethrone the defending champs. It's up to the Seahawks to play their game and execute the plans that have built them up over the last year or so.

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