Nick Emmanwori Among 3 Placed on PUP List: What It Means For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for training camp as players are reporting to the practice facility, getting their physicals ready for the upcoming season.

After these physicals, defensive back Nick Emmanwori, running back Kenny McIntosh and cornerback Tyrone Broden have been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

With #Seahawks players reporting and taking physicals, S Nick Emmanwori, RB Kenny McIntosh and CB Tyrone Broden were all placed on the physically unable to perform list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2026

The Seahawks can activate any of their players off of the PUP list during training camp, but if they are still there by the time the season starts, they will be out for the first four weeks of the year.

Nick Emmanwori

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmanwori is dealing with an undisclosed injury he suffered during the offseason. He is fighting for a starting spot in the secondary as the team's nickel cornerback, but losing him for the start of training camp could hurt his chances of achieving that goal.

With Emmanwori out, it opens the door for the Seahawks to look at other defensive backs that could contribute, like Rodney Thomas II, rookie second-round pick Bud Clark, rookie third-round pick Julian Neal and Noah Igbinoghene, among others.

Kenny McIntosh

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McIntosh is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in training camp just less than a year ago. McIntosh is fighting for one of the final running back spots on the team alongside Emanuel Wilson, who signed with the team after playing with the Green Bay Packers last year. This isn't the ideal start for McIntosh, but in order for him to earn his roster spot, he has to be healthy.

Look for Wilson, George Holani and rookie Jadarian Price to get more reps on offense while McIntosh is on the sidelines.

Tyrone Broden

Green Bay Packers cornerback Bo Melton defends Tyrone Broden of the Seattle Seahawks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Broden came to the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas last year. He played wide receiver for the Razorbacks but ultimately transitioned to cornerback, which was announced shortly after the draft.

Considering the fact that Broden is changing positions, this is a crucial training camp for him. He needs to get as many reps as possible. Broden is likely fighting for one of the spots on the practice squad for the Seahawks, but he will have to get a thumbs up from the doctors first before getting ready to go.

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