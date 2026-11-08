Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 9 Expert Pick Roundup
In this story:
It's the second showdown of the season between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West rivals met in Week 2 and Drew Lock started in place of an injured Sam Darnold. Lock went off with 235 yards and three touchdowns, leading his squad to a 31-7 win.
Entering Week 9, the Seahawks will again turn to Lock with Darnold out due to a quad injury. The Seahawks will be looking to get back on track after losing 34-17 to the Chicago Bears in Week 8. For the Cardinals, they're turning to new starter Gardner Minshew, who led them to a huge comeback win against a hilariously bad Dallas Cowboys defense.
Minshew will have a far tougher task on his hands, while the Seahawks know they won't be facing a team with nearly as many weapons as what Chicago had. With that being the case, most experts are siding with Seattle, which we can see in the following Week 9 expert pick roundup.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Seahawks
- Mike Clay: Seahawks
- Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks
- Dan Graziano: Seahawks
- Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
- Jason Reid: Seahawks
- Ben Solak: Seahawks
- Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks
- Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks
- Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks
- Gennaro Filice: Seahawks
- Bobby Kownack: Seahawks
- Dan Parr: Seahawks
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Cardinals
- Brad Gagnon: Seahawks
- Kris Knox: Cardinals
- Moe Moton: Seahawks
- Brent Sobleski: Cardinals
- Wes O'Donnell: Seahawks
- Ian Hanford: Seahawks
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Seahawks
- Jared Dubin: Seahawks
- Ryan Wilson: Cardinals
- John Breech: Cardinals
- Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks
- Dave Richard: Seahawks
- Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks
Final expert tally and my prediction
The experts are in strong agreement with 32 of the 38 picking Seattle. One important distinction to note is that the six who picked Arizona were picking against the spread, so they could very well believe it might just be closer than expected.
- Seahawks: 32
- Cardinals: 6
Seattle won easily in Week 2 with Lock starting again, there's no reason to believe the Seahawks won't have a similar result. Their defense will be especially motivated after being beaten by the Bears last week. As for the Cardinals, they're going to learn quick that Mike Macdonald's defense is far tougher than the Cowboys.
Score prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10
— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —
Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.