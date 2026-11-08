Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 9 Expert Pick Roundup

It's the second showdown of the season between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West rivals met in Week 2 and Drew Lock started in place of an injured Sam Darnold. Lock went off with 235 yards and three touchdowns, leading his squad to a 31-7 win.

Entering Week 9, the Seahawks will again turn to Lock with Darnold out due to a quad injury. The Seahawks will be looking to get back on track after losing 34-17 to the Chicago Bears in Week 8. For the Cardinals, they're turning to new starter Gardner Minshew, who led them to a huge comeback win against a hilariously bad Dallas Cowboys defense.

Minshew will have a far tougher task on his hands, while the Seahawks know they won't be facing a team with nearly as many weapons as what Chicago had. With that being the case, most experts are siding with Seattle, which we can see in the following Week 9 expert pick roundup.

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Cardinals

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Seahawks

Mike Clay: Seahawks

Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks

Dan Graziano: Seahawks

Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks

Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks

Eric Moody: Seahawks

Jason Reid: Seahawks

Ben Solak: Seahawks

Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks

Seth Wickersham: Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Jarran Reed celebrates a sack against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks

Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks

Gennaro Filice: Seahawks

Bobby Kownack: Seahawks

Dan Parr: Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner reaches across for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gary Davenport: Cardinals

Brad Gagnon: Seahawks

Kris Knox: Cardinals

Moe Moton: Seahawks

Brent Sobleski: Cardinals

Wes O'Donnell: Seahawks

Ian Hanford: Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Seahawks

Jared Dubin: Seahawks

Ryan Wilson: Cardinals

John Breech: Cardinals

Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks

Dave Richard: Seahawks

Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks

Final expert tally and my prediction

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock calls a play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experts are in strong agreement with 32 of the 38 picking Seattle. One important distinction to note is that the six who picked Arizona were picking against the spread, so they could very well believe it might just be closer than expected.

Seahawks: 32

Cardinals: 6

Seattle won easily in Week 2 with Lock starting again, there's no reason to believe the Seahawks won't have a similar result. Their defense will be especially motivated after being beaten by the Bears last week. As for the Cardinals, they're going to learn quick that Mike Macdonald's defense is far tougher than the Cowboys.

Score prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10

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