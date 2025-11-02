Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders inactives revealed for Sunday Night Football
The Seattle Seahawks are back under the lights tonight as they visit the Washington Commanders in their third nationally televised game of the 2025 season.
While Seattle looks great on both sides of the ball, they are going to be pretty thin at wide receiver this evening. However, on the other side the Commanders are also missing a big piece at wide receiver.
Here are the inactives lists for both teams for tonight's game.
Seahawks Week 9 inactives
- WR Cooper Kupp
- WR Jake Bobo
- WR Dareke Young
- QB Jalen Milroe
- CB Derion Kendrick
- OLB Jared Ivey
- OL Mason Richman
Seattle's passing offense is obviously missing a few pieces, here. Kupp ranks second on the team with 293 receiving yards thisseason, and while Bobo and Young were only bit players it does limit what Klint Kubiak will be able to run for his receivers.
On the bright side, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been doing the work of about three and a half wide receivers this season, so it ought to even out. JSN led the NFL in receiving yards coming into Sunday's slate despite sitting out last week on bye. He is on pace to break Calvin Johnson's all-time record for most receiving yards in a single season.
Although they aren't listed here, the Seahawks are down two other players this week. Safety Julian Love and tight end Eric Saubert were both placed on the injured reserve list Saturday, knocking them out for at least the next four games.
Commanders Week 9 inactives
- WR Terry McLaurin
- TE Colson Yankoff
- CB Noah Igbinoghene
- QB Josh Johnson
- LB Kain Medrano
- OT Trent Scott
- OT George Fant
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks linked to 11-touchdown deep threat at NFL trade deadline
Sam Darnold’s deep ball is matching Russell Wilson at his very best
Trade proposal has Seahawks fleecing Titans again at trade deadline
Riq Woolen trade idea gives too much power to Seahawks’ NFC rival