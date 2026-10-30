Six Players the Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week 8

Throughout the College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

Drew Mestemaker Might Be QB1

Over the last few weeks, I’ve felt the energy shift in how this QB class is perceived. Despite his rawness, lack of experience, and wild moments, Drew Mestemaker has a good amount of Josh Allen in his game. After throwing for 386 yards and 4 touchdowns on Colorado, there’s a real chance his stock continues to rocket upwards into the early first round.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raleek Brown Saves Texas’s Playoff Hopes

It was a big moment for the Longhorns, coming off two straight losses and staring at a potential three-score blown lead. Brown’s 157 rushing yards preserved the win and helped push him into the conversation concerning this upcoming draft. Texas routinely produces quality NFL running backs, and Raleek looks like the next one. Onward and upward.

David Stone Is A Nose Tackle Worth The Investment

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not easy to cook up a realistic scenario where the Seahawks draft a defensive lineman in the first round, but David Stone is worth the thought. Oklahoma puts Stone in A-gap a fairly decent amount, so he might be able to provide NFL caliber nose tackle snaps while also being a worthy three-tech. 7 tackles and 1.5 sacks against Mississippi State is turning heads.

Teitum Tuioti Tries To Save Oregon’s Season

This isn’t the season Oregon thought they would have back in August. Their high-powered offense can’t score, so it’s left to their defense to desperately fight to keep them in it. Tuioti gave his best effort last week, with 8 tackles and 2.5 sacks as well as a forced fumble. It wasn’t enough, as Oregon fell to Illinois, but I’m enamored with his potential fit in Seattle.

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, sacks Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sammy Omosigho Rockets Onto The Scene

We haven’t talked much about UCLA this draft season, but Omosigho has been turning in some very strong performances lately to change that. Rotating between playing off-ball and on the edge, Sammy’s 6 tackles, 2 sacks, fumble recovery, and whopping 7 pressures are eye popping, and should be worth a lot of consideration in a few months.

Peyton Bowen Rounds Out A Deep Safety Crop

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I really like this safety class, and hopefully the Seahawks do too if they need to replace Julian Love. Bowen is far from a headliner in this group, but after 7 tackles and a big interception to help the Sooners notch a victory, as well as a 82.7 PFF grade, he’s worth a strong look. You could do a lot worse with a day three pick, when he’ll probably get selected.

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