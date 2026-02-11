Super Bowl Champs Add ‘Versatile Player’ in New ESPN Mock Draft

Kudos to general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seattle Seahawks capped off a 14-3 regular season and an NFC West title with an impressive three-game postseason sweep of the San Francisco 49ers (41-6), Los Angeles Rams (31-27) and New England Patriots (29-13) that resulted in the franchise’s second NFL title.

Now comes the obvious question: Can this team repeat as Super Bowl champions. It’s obviously been done quite recently by the Kansas City Chiefs (2022-23), but you have to go back almost 20 years before the last occurrence (Patriots 2003 and ’04).

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterback Sam Darnold played his best football late in the season and in the playoffs, and All-Pro wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards. Seattle’s ground game was a huge factor in the second half of the season, and Kenneth Walker III was Super Bowl MVP. Macdonald’s team gave up the fewest points in the league (292).

RELATED: Buy the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX Championship Cover

Seahawks’ Offensive Line Hasn’t Gotten Its Due

One area that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention is an improved offensive line. Via Pro Football Focus, John Benton’s group finished 15th in the league in their final 2025 rankings. The previous four seasons (2021-24), Seattle’s front ranked 25th or worse by PFF. In 2024, they finished next-to-last in the NFL ahead of only the Patriots.

Field Yates of ESPN released his 2026 NFL mock draft late Tuesday night. Despite the improvement, he has Schneider addressing the interior of this unit for the second consecutive April by grabbing Texas A&M blocker Chase Bisontis.

RELATED: Buy the new Seahawks championship commemorative Sports Illustrated cover

Offensive Lineman Chase Bisontis’s Versatility Is Key

“Unsurprisingly, the champs don't have many holes on their roster,” explained Yates, “but their interior offensive line needs further addressing outside of left guard Grey Zabel. Bisontis is an agile and versatile player, as he played left guard the past two seasons after playing mostly right tackle in 2023. He has active hands, reactive athleticism and quickness—all tools that would fit great in Seattle’s zone scheme.”

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Consider what we saw in the Seahawks’ final 12 games (including playoffs). The team averaged 138.0 yards per game on the ground, and was held below 100 yards just twice. In their first eight contests, Seattle ran for only 103.9 yards per game, and rushed for fewer than 100 yards four times. Adding another young blocker at guard like Zabel inside could add up to some bigger and better things.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots