Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #14 Uchenna Nwosu

There are many aspects where the Seattle Seahawks earned the top-ranked scoring defense this past season. Among the biggest was the deep roster of impactful players, including the pass rushers. The Seahawks are loaded up on reliable pass rushers like veteran edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, who might be an unsung hero of the team. He is one of the more consistent defensive playmakers and he looks to make a statement this upcoming 2026 NFL Season.

Why Nwosu Could Be Ranked Higher?

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) looks on during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were concerns that Nwosu would take a backseat going into last season with the addition of DeMarcus Lawrence. Instead, he started 11 of the 16 games played at the weakside linebacker ahead of a developing Derick Hall. Nwosu had his best season in the league since 2022 as he accounted for 35 total tackles, 15 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and seven sacks.

He was one of the most consistent pass rushers for the Seahawks and he has a chance to be even better. He is entering into the final year of his three-year, $45 million deal, with $20 million set for this season. There is a strong belief Seattle could go younger in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft with Nwosu likely gone. He could outperform expectations again as the Seahawks think about their plans for their defense.

Many believe that Lawrence and defensive tackle Leonard Williams are the leaders of the front Seahawks defense, but Nwosu leads by example and is determined. He makes the big plays in big moments. During Super Bowl LX, Nwosu was right there for an interception returned for a 45-yard touchdown after cornerback Devon WItherspoon delivered a vicious hit on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Why Nwosu Could Be Ranked Lower?​

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are reasons why the Seahawks might look to the 2027 Draft for their elite pass rusher. He will turn 30 years old in December and the Seahawks likely don’t want to lock down an older veteran for an expensive deal. It doesn’t help that he has been injured in several of the past few seasons. He played six games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to the injuries he encountered. Hall is there the moment that Nwosu suffers a potential injury.

There is proof that Nwosu can be healthy for a full season, but there isn’t much hope that he will have an explosive season. His last explosive season was in 2022 when he accounted for 9.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. A lot of time has passed since he was the team’s leading pass rusher. Even at the strongside edge rusher, Lawrence is still the go-to pass rusher. Nwosu is a key player for the Dark Side Defense, but he isn’t the heart and soul, as Lawrence Williams is.

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