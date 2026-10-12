There's no sugarcoating it: the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) have a problem. Seattle had a problem last year with turnovers that cost victories. Turnovers plagued the Seahawks in the 17-13 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and the 19-17 Week 11 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense that saved them and propelled the team to a Super Bowl title.

​This season, turnovers have caused the Seahawks to lose two games in three weeks. Seattle lost 33-31 in Week 3 on the road to the Washington Commanders and, now, the San Francisco 49ers 32-29 in Week 5. The Seahawks turned the ball over five times, resulting in 21 points off those turnovers. The big difference between this season and last season is the deterioration of Seattle’s offense that could ruin a special season.

​Promises from Mike Macdonald are Empty

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald watches game play from the sideline during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​This was a game that the Seahawks should’ve taken control of and won, but turnovers were a huge reason for the outcome. After the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the team will work on improving turnovers. The fact is that the Seahawks remain one of the turnover-plagued teams in the league.

​Seattle is now tied for seventh in the league in turnovers this season with nine. This comes after turning the ball over five times against the 49ers. The Seahawks also turned the ball over four times the loss to the Commanders. The team had too many turnovers and quarterback Sam Darnold’s pick-six was essentially the nail in the coffin.

​On Sunday, Darnold’s first pass attempt was intercepted for the second consecutive game, including the 30–23 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Then he threw another to start the second half. Darnold has now thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions in three games.

​Meanwhile, the running game continues to be a disaster, especially with Jadarian Price out for at least two more games. Emanuel Wilson, who is a power back, has no explosiveness and fumbled once. George Holani, who was a breakout offseason star for the Seahawks, has shown no explosiveness or burst and fumbled twice, including the embarrassing turnovers right in the end zone to give the 49ers the eight-point lead at halftime.

​Hanich Panic Meter: 10

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