Seahawks Face a Very Different Cardinals Team in Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks are no stranger to the Arizona Cardinals. They play them twice every year, naturally. They played them two months ago in Arizona, cruising to an easy 31-7 win.

But a lot can change in two months, and in this case, I’m not just talking about the quarterback. Let’s run through the major differences between the team now when compared to the team before.

An Offense With Big Injury Problems

Gardner Minshew certainly looked better than Jacoby Brissett during his opportunity last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Whether that is maintained going forward is difficult to project, but I think it’s fair to say the Cardinals have at least a small upgrade at that spot. However, when you look around at the rest of the offense, pretty much everything else is worse.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backfield is a wreck, with Jeremiyah Love on IR and Bam Knight in concussion protocol with long odds to make it back by Sunday. James Conner is still out as well, recovering from his catastrophic injury last year, so Tyler Allgeier is the last man standing. The offensive line is down Paris Johnson Jr and possibly his backup Jayden Williams, and that’s just left tackle.

Jon Gaines may not be able to make it back this week, and Isaiah Adams is still trying to get off IR. That means we might have third stringers at two spots on the line this week. And don’t forget wide receiver, which has traded away Marvin Harrison Jr, lost Kendrick Bourne to injury, and has Michael Wilson working through broken ribs. Reggie Virgil and Simi Fehoko season it is.

Differences On Defense

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Will Johnson (2) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed (22). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s a little more peaceful on the defensive side of the ball at least, so long as Walter Nolen III plays. The big switch would be Will Johnson, who injured his neck in that first game against the Seahawks and hasn’t been back since. There seems to be a belief that he won’t play again this season. He’s a highly talented corner and his absence is heavy in the secondary.

Even still, this is clearly a team that has most of the things that made it interesting stripped away in the last two months. While the Marvin Harrison Jr trade was obviously intentional, and seems to be a big win right now, everything else is just further testing Arizona’s depth. Don’t forget about Tip Reiman and Hunter Long, backup tight ends, also being unavailable right now.

The Seahawks have their own problems right now. But make no mistake, they are far from the only team with problems. The Cardinals might have more. So they’re not going to feel sorry for us this weekend, regardless of who we have playing quarterback. And they shouldn’t feel sorry for us, or anyone. Make sure you take advantage this weekend.

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