The stakes are very high for the Seattle Seahawks as they embark on their Week 12 matchup against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers inside Levi's Stadium.

The Seahawks are holding on to faint division title hopes as they sit three games behind the Seahawks. A loss would all but end Seattle's chances at the NFC West title for a second straight season, but a win would keep them alive and get them closer to clinching a wild card spot.

This is arguably the most important game for the Seahawks this season, but they cannot let the moment engulf them in their play.

"I think we're a few steps further along that journey," safety Julian Love said via the team's website.

"It's not because of necessarily the wins. The bye week was a good point of reflection for everyone involved, for the team. That we're continuing to establish who we are. Scheme-wise, whatever. People-wise, whatever. It's the way you want it to feel. I think we're establishing that, which is cool. Great opportunity for that Sunday."

Seahawks Must Keep Things Simple vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Seahawks played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the stakes were even higher than they are for this matchup. The Seahawks were playing for the division title and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs in Week 18 of last season. Seattle came out on top, 13-3, which sent them on a path toward the Super Bowl.

Even though the Seahawks have experienced recent success on the road in the Bay Area, the team is not looking at the past to motivate them for the future.

"I don't know. It's funny how players think about things. I know they have good grass. I think a lot of us are excited because we got turf at Lumen. But we're excited to play on the grass," Love added.

"They have a good playing surface. I think all that Super Bowl stuff we're mentally all much past that. It's a division game. We've played there a bunch of times. So, I think the feel and the atmosphere, we have known, despite late in the season, what happened."

Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers is scheduled for 1:25 pm PT inside Levi's Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter